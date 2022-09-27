PRT and CPP train on Short Barrel Rifle

PRT and CPP officers during the official opening of the training at Rove

Police Response Team (PRT) and Close Personal Protection (CPP) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have commenced a two weeks training on Short Barrel Rifle in Honiara.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation, Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni during the official opening of the training says, “A total of 15 officers from the National Response Department (NRD) participate in the training which starts on 26 September 2022.

AC Ramoni says, “This training is customized for PRT and CPP officers. Training package developed and tailored to fit purpose ensuring the skills acquired are more relevant officers’ daily work and easier to be mastered. This training is also for equipment handling skills, counterattack, posture and movements.”

Mr Ramoni says, “I have no doubt with strong commitment and genuine support of the Australian Federal Police (AFP). RSIPF has already progressed improving its capacity and capability over the last nine months that obviously promoted community safety and security of Solomon Islands.”

Supervising AC Ramoni encouraged the training participants to make use of the opportunity to learn from our partners and learn as much as possible to achieve excellence in this training will put you in a better position to be able to provide better support and response when any public order situation arises.

Mr Ramoni says, “Participants on this note strongly believe all of you have appreciated this opportunity to learn and acquire the skills and knowledge as part of our ongoing capacity developments from this two weeks intensive training.”

He says, “I am very excited that more of the AFP through the RSIPF and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) Project provide assistance in various forms which will certainly benefit the RSIPF organization and Solomon Islands bilateral agreement,” says AC Ramoni.

-RSIPF Press