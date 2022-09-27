Grant Presents Platform to Ease the District’s Affordable Housing Crisis

DC’s Independent Mayoral Candidate Rodney “Red” Grant Calls for Change, Offers Solutions

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The District of Columbia is currently facing an affordable housing crisis due to minimal available homes for residents, developers who utilize loopholes to skirt affordable development, and a system that is slow to serve Washingtonians in need. Mayoral actions have been inefficient and ineffective; an intervention is needed. While low-income families languish unserved, credible questions regarding misspending and misappropriation linger.

Last year, the Office of the Inspector General released an audit report which detailed the misappropriation of $82 million in funds allocated to aid extremely low income families. This year, the housing crisis in Washington has reached critical levels, with The District having the highest rate of homelessness per capita among individual men in the U.S. at 104.6, double the next highest rate in California. Mayor Bowser has bulldozed encampments and built up a record of deficient governance.

As a concerned resident, Independent Mayoral Candidate, Rodney “Red” Grant, has proposed the following solutions:

- Fact: There is currently a lack of affordable housing in the District, and DCHD has awarded contracts to lower-scoring projects that proposed to provide fewer units of affordable housing.

Solutions: Increase affordable housing by regulating requirements for banks funding development projects in the city.

- Fact: Housing funds have been misappropriated or misspent under the current mayoral administration.

Solutions: Implement checks and balances for the use of housing production trust fund resources to eliminate misappropriations.

Solutions: A Grant Administration will lobby HUD for a more appropriate housing formula that reflects the financial constraints facing many residents in the District of Columbia.

- Fact: Currently, homeless service processes are difficult to access, and those who can access still face substantial delays.

Solutions: Mayor Grant will streamline DHS and homeless service processes and create online services, with these actions aimed at increasing ease of access to housing for those in need in the District.

- Fact: Washington, D.C. has the highest rate of homelessness in the country at 90.4 people per 10,000 among individual men in the country at 104.6, double the next highest rate in California.

Solutions: Innovative approaches are needed to address a faction of the homeless population that seems to be overlooked. Transitional living programs are necessary to assist this forgotten demographic. Mayor Grant will create programs which provide wrap around independent living and mental health programs to address the litany of issues causing this difficult situation to persist.

- Fact: Many of the city’s homeless are veterans who have served our country and too many veterans in D.C. are living below the poverty line.

Solutions: Mayor Grant will work with local and federal agencies and resources which cater to veterans, making D.C. a premier destination for active duty, reserve, and retired military professionals to call home, and enhance partnerships with Veteran Affairs to ensure our veterans have access to proper housing, to fight for those who have fought for us.

Residents are encouraged to follow Rodney Red Grant on social media at @redgrant on Instagram to follow his campaign. You can visit Rodney “Red” Grant’s website at www.Grant4MayorDC.com.

