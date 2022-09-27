Knowing That He Will: Experiencing God's Transforming Power
More Women Now Find Identity and Purpose through Janine Halls’ New BookYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When children leave home, many women suffer from malaise and wonder what to do with the rest of their lives. Many women struggle with a feeling of purposelessness.
While women approach that stage of seeming ambiguity and lack of worth, women need support. In fact, a new book was created to help these women find their core during these tumultuous times, written by an author who experienced the same stage in the past.
This is what the book “It’s My Turn: Finding Identity and Purpose After The Empty Nest” talks about.
Written by Christian Author Janine Hall, the book explores this stage of a woman’s life and contends that the empty-nest stage is the gateway to new and fulfilling modes of living, and an opportunity to enjoy a closer walk with God. Approximately seventy essays explore the female experience immediately before and during the empty-nest stage and the opportunity not only to move on but also to move upward.
“When our children reach adulthood, we have an increased opportunity to use our time and talents to serve others. Things we’ve always wanted to do but were logistically impossible are now well within our reach,” Hall says.
Hall wants to let all women know that life is far from over and the possibilities are endless. Middle adulthood is also a good time to reevaluate our spiritual lives and move to a higher level. Simplifying and paring down the unnecessary busyness in our lives leaves us with time to enjoy a more intimate relationship with Jesus.
“A closer walk with Him is the lifeblood of a satisfying life and better relationships with others,” Hall continues.
Ms. Hall has extensive postgraduate education. She was widowed just over two years ago, has two adult sons and three grandchildren. She enjoys many Christian friends and the canine companionship of her four-legged friend named Jasmine. Visit www.janinehallpantenburg.com for more information about the author as well as her other book “Knowing That He Will”.
