Silver Alert- Peoria PD-- Dianne Cola

Silver Alert Activation: A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa county. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Peoria Police Department is looking for Dianne Cola an 80-year-old black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is five foot two inches tall and weighs one hundred and thirty pounds. She was last seen on foot in the area of one hundred and third avenue and Olive avenue. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 9 1 1.