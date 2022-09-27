Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,861 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert- Peoria PD-- Dianne Cola

Silver Alert Activation: A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa county. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Peoria Police Department is looking for Dianne Cola an 80-year-old black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is five foot two inches tall and weighs one hundred and thirty pounds. She was last seen on foot in the area of one hundred and third avenue and Olive avenue. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 9 1 1.

You just read:

Silver Alert- Peoria PD-- Dianne Cola

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.