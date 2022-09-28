Inhaven is the one-stop home furnishing shop for the vacation rental industry
With a wide variety of quality goods, wholesale prices, and tools that simplify product sourcing, Inhaven is built for vacation rental owners and managers.
I want to focus on making all of our guests comfortable, and Inhaven has the tools to make that easy”YONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inhaven has launched a home furnishing b2b ecommerce shop built for the vacation rental industry. The website features a wide variety of products for every room in the home. Each product is chosen for quality and durability, and offered at a discounted price – up to 75% off retail. Checklists and room-by-room product bundles simplify the process of setting up a vacation rental. Property owners and managers gain access to the site when they join for free. Inhaven partners with top retail brands and home furnishing manufacturers, helping them reach a fast-growing segment of the hospitality industry.
— Andrew, host in North Carolina
Vacation rentals are an increasingly popular way to travel, but quality varies widely. “I was frustrated by the uncertainty of not knowing what I would walk into,” said Ashley Ching, the founder of Inhaven and mother of four children. “I was convinced that there had to be a better way to set up a vacation rental. We can simplify the shopping experience for hosts and provide a better experience for guests. The whole point of Inhaven is to put the joy back into travel and hospitality – for both hosts and guests.”
Until now, vacation rental property owners and managers have been excluded from many industry benefits, like discounts on bulk orders or access to hospitality-grade products. Through Inhaven, however, hosts can take advantage of those benefits. Products are discounted up to 75% off retail across the site, and many are available in bulk quantities, historically only available to hotels or large purchasing groups. The shopping experience is designed with property owners and managers in mind: tools like checklists and bundles simplify the complexity of product sourcing, and every product is in stock, ready to ship for free.
“Inhaven is thoughtfully curated, unlike many of the home furnishing marketplaces I’ve tried to use in the past. I know each product is high-quality and durable – and that saves me countless hours of reading reviews and the cost of replacing cheap products that break. I want to focus on making all of our guests comfortable, and Inhaven has the tools to make that easy,” said Andrew, a host in North Carolina and early Inhaven adopter. Vacation rental hosts who source many or all of their furnishings from Inhaven can receive a Quality Stay certification for their properties. Travelers see a badge indicating Quality Stay status when they browse popular sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and can be confident that the property is fully stocked with high-quality amenities. Certainty of quality drives better customer reviews, and higher occupancy and daily rates.
Inhaven provides a new revenue stream for brands: b2b sales in the rapidly growing vacation rental market. By placing products in vacation rental properties, brands gain visibility with travelers who associate them with quality. Furthermore, Inhaven’s robust dataset of sales and shopping patterns is accessible to brands through a dashboard and data exports. Inhaven is currently available to hosts in the United States, and orders are fulfilled directly by our partner brands via drop-shipping.
According to a recent report from AirDNA, there are 1.34 million vacation rental listings in the United States. The supply is growing quickly to meet traveler demand, which is up significantly over last year. The US vacation rental industry is approaching a $33 billion market size, and Inhaven is positioned to capture a significant share.
Inhaven will participate in several upcoming trade shows, including the Book Direct Show (Miami, FL), VRMA International Summit (Las Vegas, NV) and VRMA Connect Mid-Atlantic (Annapolis, MD).
About Inhaven:
Inhaven empowers vacation rental owners and property managers to create extraordinary guest experiences. Every product on our e-commerce site is curated for quality and durability – and discounted at wholesale prices. Inhaven partners with top brands and manufacturers, giving them access to a fast-growing segment of the hospitality industry. Joining Inhaven is free for property owners and managers, and tools like checklists and room-by-room product bundles make sourcing simple. Guests look for Inhaven’s Quality Stay badge when they travel, because they know the homes are going to be furnished with high quality products, driving higher occupancy and daily rates. With Inhaven, vacation rental owners and managers generate maximum value for themselves and their guests.
