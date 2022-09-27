Arrest Statement

Office of the Director

DOC’s response on the arrest of correctional officer, Beverly Williams:

The DC Department of Corrections is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the men and women in our custody and care. DOC launched an investigation in collaboration with the US Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Washington Field Office) which resulted in an arrest of a correctional officer, Beverly Williams, 52, by the Metropolitan Police Department on September 6th for introduction of contraband into one of our facilities.

Williams was arrested again today on additional charges by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing. DOC has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the introduction and distribution of contraband into our facilities. The Department remains vigilant in its detection and interception of contraband in its secure environment.