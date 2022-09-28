Assessment Firm Slashes Toil and Time on Compliance Engagements with TCT Portal

Compliance management software TCT Portal demonstrates time savings of 75% for assessment firms

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a global leader in compliance management software, today announced that it is reducing compliance assessment review time by 75 percent for compliance assessment firms. In its latest case study, TCT shows how it was able to help Information Security Management (ISM) streamline their workflow, reduce on-site assessment time, and improve client engagements.

Since 2003, Information Security Management (ISM) has provided security, risk, and compliance services to clients ranging from small companies to multinational conglomerates. ISM specializes in helping clients obtain compliance with frameworks such as ISO, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, and SSAE 18 SOC 2.

ISM was relying on tools that simply weren’t designed for the work they needed to do. They tried using a suite of homegrown tools that were built within Microsoft Access, Word, and Excel. While the solution solved some issues, it also created several new ones.

The repurposed platforms sometimes played well together and sometimes didn’t, leading to frustrating toil that took a physical and mental toll on ISM’s assessment team. It was a continual battle, and it made on-site visits grueling.

“We were going through 425 controls for PCI,” ISM president Joseph Kurfehs said. “We had to read them all. And they’re on a spreadsheet in a tiny little font, and you’re wearing glasses trying to focus in. Four days of that? You’re shot at the end of the engagement.”

ISM needed a comprehensive compliance management tool that would eliminate manual labor and frustrating workarounds, streamline client engagements, and make it easier to collaborate with clients. TCT’s compliance management software, TCT Portal, was ISM’s tool of choice.

TCT Portal reduced ISM’s assessment review time by about 75 percent, from four days with three or four assessors to just two days and two people. “I could really do it myself,” Kurfehs said, “but having another person on-site lets one person take breaks while the other assessor keeps things moving.”

“TCT Portal was built by people who have lived in the trenches of compliance, not by a generic software company,” TCT Founder Adam Goslin said. “The compliance tool’s flexibility allows assessment firms like ISM to work the way they want to work — during on-site or remote reviews and during report writing.”

TCT Portal made ISM’s client collaboration a breeze, as well. Assessors can track client progress through the system, and automation assigns tasks without manual intervention. “You no longer have to follow up and ask about the status,” Kurfehs said.

Goslin said that ISM’s results are typical for assessment firms that use TCT Portal to manage their clients’ compliance engagements. “On average, our solution provides more than four times the ROI an assessment firm needs to come out even on their investment with TCT Portal. Everything we do at TCT is designed to make people more efficient, happier, and more effective.”

TCT has published a case study on ISM’s results, available on TCT’s website.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

