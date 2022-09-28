ISSIP Congratulates Martin Fleming on Clarity of ‘Breakthrough’ Path to Inclusive Post Pandemic Growth
New Book Proposes ‘Growth & Fairness’ Agenda Among Business, Government and Workers as Key to Sustainable and Strong Growth
Martin’s unique approach – combining deep analysis of economic and societal trends with rich history of the major industrial revolutions – brings his Growth and Fairness Agenda to life. ”SANTA CLARA, , CA, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global membership organization advancing Service Innovation to better serve business, society and humanity, congratulates Martin Fleming on his new book, ‘Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution,’ for its vision and clarity of a path forward to strong, sustainable and inclusive post pandemic economic growth.
Fleming, the former chief economist and chief analytics officer for IBM, argues that conditions are ripe for a post-pandemic global growth revolution – if government leaders, business executives and workers come together to adopt a “Growth and Fairness Agenda” designed to break five decades of stagnating real wages, limited GDP and productivity growth, and declines in labor’s income share. ‘Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution,' which presents Fleming’s detailed prescription for growth, was published today by Business Expert Press.
“Martin’s unique approach – combining deep analysis of current economic and societal trends with a rich history of the four major industrial revolutions – brings to life the key principles of his Growth and Fairness Agenda,” said Terri Griffith, ISSIP president. “We’re thrilled to share his vision with our membership.”
“I’ve long admired and supported the work of the ISSIP and its efforts to promote innovation and growth in business and society,” said Fleming. “Service professionals in particular will play a significant role in transforming our global economy if we are going to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution and drive more equitable and sustained growth globally once we enter the post-pandemic era.”
About Martin Fleming
Fleming is currently a Fellow at UK-based The Productivity Institute and chief revenue scientist for Toronto-based Varicent. He is a Fellow of the National Association for Business Economics, a member of the Conference of Business Economists, and a participant in the Brookings Productivity Measurement Initiative. He will discuss his findings and Growth and Fairness Agenda at nearly a dozen business conferences and events in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada through the end of 2022 in support of Breakthrough’s publication. Breakthrough: A Growth Revolution is available in digital and paperback formats from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, or directly from Business Expert Press.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘I Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, value co-creation for the benefit of people, business and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 42 countries. ISSIP is recognized for engaging individual and institutional members in thought leadership through its Discovery Summits, weekly Speaker Series and publishing efforts in partnership with Business Expert Press (BEP), for its Ambassador collaborations with other organizations for the prestigious, annual ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation of benefit to innovation, to business and to society. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
