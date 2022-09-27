New fire engine enhances JIBC’s firefighter training

CANADA, September 27 - Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness –

“Practical training is beyond necessary considering last year’s challenging fire season. This new fire engine helps new and seasoned first responders to better address fire preparedness and prevention. Students will gain access to the tools and knowledge needed to save more lives, more homes and more livelihoods, and that’s something to celebrate.”

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“It's wonderful to see the JIBC getting a new, high-tech fire engine to support training and education for first responders. Firefighters have incredibly challenging jobs, and they take on so much risk for the safety and well-being of our communities.,That's why our government knows investments like this are critical.”

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“Access to modern, high-quality training equipment ensures that JIBC students receive practical and unique experiences as first responders, helping to future-proof the Province’s ability to respond to crises. I'm glad to be part of a government that prioritizes the training and security of our future firefighters, who are learning from the best to apply the tools that our fire stations currently use.”

Taryn Hartner, 2020 graduate, JIBC fire fighting technologies certificate program –

“Using new equipment goes a long way in boosting our confidence as we apply for firefighting jobs, knowing that we trained on the same tools and equipment found at the fire halls we’re applying to. We’re going to be better prepared having been trained at home with the same equipment B.C. firefighters are using today.”

Sarah Wareing, dean, school of public safety, JIBC –

“Having the most current apparatus, props, equipment and technology, coupled with experienced and knowledgeable faculty, are the keys to creating an immersive and experiential learning environment at JIBC. Providing our students with the opportunity to learn by using a current model of fire engine will enable them to be job-ready when they graduate and start their firefighting careers.”