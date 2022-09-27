Livestock emergency response trailers going to Lower Mainland, Kootenays

CANADA, September 27 - Agricultural producers in the Lower Mainland and Kootenays will have access to mobile livestock emergency response trailers through a pilot project funded by the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

“Canadian producers have always shown great dedication to protecting the welfare of their animals,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “The new mobile livestock emergency response trailers will equip producers in B.C. with the necessary tools to help ensure the continued care and safety of their animals in emergency situations.”

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is providing as much as $67,600 to support the pilot project in B.C. The trailers will be stationed in the Fraser Valley and East Kootenays, and will be available to support livestock producers during emergencies by providing specialized equipment to capture and contain animals and move them out of dangerous situations.

“B.C. agricultural producers continue to demonstrate their resilience and strength during extreme weather events and emergencies,” said Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food. “These new mobile livestock emergency response trailers will have the supplies producers need during critical times to ensure they have access to the necessary tools and equipment to take care of their animals and keep them safe.”

Each trailer will be equipped with livestock rescue supplies, such as horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels, and tools. They will also carry supplies for producers, such as a first aid kit, safety/protective clothing, and a fire extinguisher. The trailers’ mobile capabilities will allow the units to be deployed to other regions during emergencies.

The pilot is being led by the Emergency Livestock Response Committee that was formed in 2018. The committee aims to build upon the success of the pilot with additional trailers deployed throughout the province.

“The concept of having livestock emergency response trailers in B.C. was first introduced by RCMP livestock co-ordinator Cpl. Cory Lepine after attending a large animal rescue clinic in Alberta, so a committee consisting of interested industry group representatives was immediately formed,” said Bob Miller, chair, Emergency Livestock Response Committee. “The steering committee extends their appreciation and gratitude to the governments of Canada and B.C. for the financial support and hope to see more trailers deployed in the not-too-distant future.”

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3-billion commitment by Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada’s agrifood and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially and territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Learn More:

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aafc_canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianAgriculture/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cdn_agriculture/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aafc-aac/

Web: https://agriculture.canada.ca/en