Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Last Two Lanes to New Northbound Providence Viaduct Bridge on September 29

RHODE ISLAND, September 27 - Starting Thursday night, September 29, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift the remaining two travel lanes of I-95 north at the northbound viaduct onto the new I-95 Northbound Providence Viaduct Bridge. Traffic from the Atwells Avenue on-ramp will be moved over in fall of this year.

Vehicles in all lanes will have access to the State offices/Route 146 exit but travelers are advised to keep to the far right lane for safety and easy access to these exits. All lanes will go through to I-95 northbound. In early October, RIDOT will finish construction of a temporary ramp to link the Atwells Avenue on-ramp to the new bridge.

RIDOT scheduled these traffic changes at this time of the year prior to the winter plowing season. This will avoid the frequent maintenance associated with the old bridge during winter storms and Rhode Island's freeze-thaw cycles during the winter months which often led to potholes.

In early 2024, as part of this project, RIDOT will address today's chronic congestion issues associated with the tight weaves and merges of traffic from vehicles entering the highway from the Route 6/10 Connector. The entire project will be complete in fall 2025. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.