Jewelrythis.com: Giving Back to Our First Responders
Jewelrythis.com creates a unique piece of jewelry to benefit the Johnson County Sherriff's Charitable Assistance Foundation
While we bring peoples’ wants and dreams to life every day, this sort of opportunity to help people who do selfless work for their community was a labor of love,”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Johnson County Kansas, Sheriff’s Charitable Assistance Foundation works to provide for the needs of first responders and their families in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Sargent Robert Huff was looking for new ways to secure funds to help his fellow officers and others when he thought about offering a very special custom designed pendant based on the badge, he and others wear proudly every day. His concept was simple, but he soon found that executing that vision might not be.
— Dror Habusa
In scouring the internet, he came across Jewelrythis.com, a unique web site dedicated to creating custom jewelry for all kinds of needs. Sargent Huff worked with a jewelry design artist, Tricia Dombrowski and Dror Habusha, founder And C.E.O. of Jewelrythis.com. “We had a general idea of the sort of item we needed but Tricia and Dror really helped us to figure out how to make what we needed at a price that we could afford,” says. Sgt. Huff.” Our mission is to help our members and other first responders during the most difficult moments of their lives and that work takes funds so anything that helps us to help these families that have given so much is immensely important.” The pendants are being sold to raise money for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Charitable Assistance Foundation.
“While we bring peoples’ wants and dreams to life every day, this sort of opportunity to help people who do selfless work for their community was an honor,” explained Habusha.
About Jewelrythis.com
Jewelrythis.com merges art, high-end jewelry design and technology to produce stunning custom-made jewelry pieces that tell our customers’ stories. Based in San Diego, California, the company was founded by Dror Habusha, an experienced entrepreneur and technology enthusiast, and Aron Suley, an artist and master jeweler. Since opening in 2014, the company has provided thousands of custom design services to consumers and retailers worldwide.
About the Johnson County Kansas, Sheriff’s Charitable Assistance Foundation
The JCSO established this organization to assist Johnson County, Sheriff’s’ Office staff and other first responders in the Kansas City metropolitan area in their time of need. Being a first responder is not a job to take lightly.
The everyday stressors of shift work combined with always being the one to respond to others in their time of need often leave first responders feeling like they shouldn’t show emotion or talk about their feelings or needs. When life-changing catastrophic events happen to our first responders, our foundation strives to be there for them in their time of need. https://jcsocharity.org/
