Streamline Control Wins 2022 Firebrand Award at Ignition Community Conference

Streamline's continued commitment to delivering innovative IIoT solutions and modernized SCADA systems has proven successful.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inductive Automation announced this year's Firebrand award winners at the tenth annual Ignition Community Conference (ICC X), which took place in Folsom, California, on September 20-21. Streamline Control was the sole Canadian company to receive one of the six prestigious awards.
The Ignition Firebrand Award is presented every September at ICC and recognizes integrators who use the Ignition software platform to create innovative new projects.
"At Streamline, we are committed to delivering transformative operational technology solutions using Ignition and MQTT," says Jeremiah Hannley, Streamline CTO. "We are proud of the elements brought together in this project."
Inductive Automation showcased Streamline Control as an award-winning leader and Premier Integrator for Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT), Middleware, and Ignition technologies. Streamline's innovative solution used Ignition to replace a legacy SCADA system with a single-stack platform while delivering sustainable outcomes for a leading global agribusiness in the USA. This modern solution serves multiple purposes: it enables the safe delivery of hydrocarbons to meet industry best practices, enhances the controller's operational capabilities, and provides real-time data visibility for enterprise and remote users.
Inductive Automation's industrial application platform, Ignition, is a powerful and cost-effective real-time solution. Using this software, Streamline offers data collection, dashboarding, mobile applications, and customized reporting with high-performance Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
About Streamline Control
Streamline was founded in 2011 and has over a decade of experience providing modern industrial control systems, working with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and best-in-class operational technologies using platforms like Ignition or PI. Streamline has come up with an industry-leading delivery methodology for solutions for the energy, utility, and manufacturing sectors.
