In Williamsburg a residential development gets financed with Italy's leading real estate crowdfunding platform Walliance

Brooklyn, 28 Herbert Street is the new residential development presented on Italy’s leading real estate investment-based crowdfunding platform WallianceBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn, 28 Herbert Street is the new residential development presented on Italy’s leading real estate investment-based crowdfunding platform Walliance. The development involves the construction of a mixed-use, residential and commercial building in Williamsburg, the Brooklyn (New York City) neighborhood that has been the subject of a very strong gentrification phenomenon since 2010; known by the pseudonym "Little Berlin" and appreciated internationally.
The building, which will be five stories above ground, will be completely environmentally sustainable and built using NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) technology, which will allow it to consume very little energy to maintain itself.
Such construction technology, in addition to being extremely environmentally friendly, also ensures high livability of the interior spaces, in terms of soundproofing and air quality, and is already widely used by the development company Maskenada.
In fact, since 2010, the investment holding company has developed with Maskenada's Real Estate division multiple projects both in Italy and the United States, with the mission of creating sustainable and low environmental impact buildings, as told by one of the founders Massimo Cocco: "We are aware that the "construction world" is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world, which is why we try to pursue our business through conscious design and construction techniques that allow us to use as little energy as possible. For years we have thought that the only way to build is to make only NZEB buildings, that is, houses with almost zero energy consumption."
The group's latest real estate project, "Brooklyn, 28 Herbert St.," was unveiled as an investment offering today on Walliance and estimates a 30-month investment term, starting from € 5.000.
Walliance is a european property investment platform that combines investment and financing opportunities in the real estate sector, accessible through the financial instruments of equity, lending, and debt, which was created with the aim of providing a solution to the complexities encountered in these sectors. Founded in Italy in 2017, Walliance was the first Italian equity crowdfunding platform to receive from the financial market authority the authorization to raise capital for online real estate development and was, in January 2020, the first Italian platform to be authorized to operate in another European country: France. It is currently positioned as a reference reality for the market with more than 72 million euros invested in 41 different real estate projects.
