Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on First Day of Curacao Trial

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement on the first day of trial in the state’s lawsuit against Adir International, doing business as Curacao, and its owner Ron Azarkman (collectively, "Curacao"). The Attorney General alleges that Curacao, a retail store chain with 10 locations in Southern California, unlawfully profits from the chain's largely Latino immigrant customer base. Last year, Curacao agreed to provide more than $10 million in relief, and to be subject to a permanent injunction, in a partial settlement of the Attorney General’s claims. Today’s trial will address the remaining claims, including allegations that Curacao charged customers for an illegal debt protection plan, sometimes without their knowledge or consent, and sold them insurance using unlicensed and unqualified salespeople and telemarketers.

“In every aspect of its business, Curacao broke the law to increase its profits, taking advantage of its largely low-income, Spanish-speaking, immigrant customer base in the process,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We’re heading to court today to fight for justice for these customers and to prevent Curacao from ever taking advantage of hard-working Californians again.”

In 2017, the Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Curacao alleging that the company was engaging in numerous and pervasive unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent business practices. The lawsuit alleged that Curacao lured in customers by advertising low prices and easy credit, then informed those customers that they could only buy at the advertised price after purchasing ancillary accessories, warranties, or installation services. In other cases, Curacao was alleged to have added items to payment contracts without their customer’s knowledge, among a number of other violations.

Last year, the Attorney General’s Office announced a $10.5 million partial settlement against Curacao that resolved many of these allegations. The settlement included $10 million in debt relief for consumers who were harmed by Curacao's conduct and $500,000 in penalties, as well as significant injunctive terms.

Today’s trial, which is set to begin at 9:30AM in Los Angeles County Superior Court, will address the state’s remaining claims against Curacao related to the company’s illegal payment protection plans and insurance practices.