Despite Continuing Resolution, It’s Business as Usual for Reservists

While the Air Force will be operating under a continuing resolution again for the start of fiscal year 2023, Lt. Gen. John Healy wants Reserve Citizen Airmen to know the CR will not slow down Air Force Reserve Command.

“Although we are facing another continuing resolution for at least the first part of FY23, this does not mean we will be hitting the brakes on execution,” Healy, the chief of the Air Force and commander of AFRC, said in a memo to all Reserve Citizen Airmen.

“CRs are designed to ensure the Department of Defense can function at a level as close to full capacity as possible, and we intend to do just that. My desire is to ensure all Airmen continue to operate as planned and under normalized conditions even while we experience the fiscal uncertainty of a CR.”

The general went on to say that he has instructed Reserve headquarters, numbered Air Force and wing leaders to continue normal operations in accordance with the priorities and objectives he outlined in Task Order 2022-01, which went out to all Reserve Citizen Airmen soon after Healy took command of AFRC in August.

“As Citizen Airmen, you will have the ability to continue your participation without interruption as we continue to achieve the readiness mandated by the American people,” he said. “Your leaders are obligated to equip you and enable you to complete your mission.”

Healy’s strategic priorities for the command, as outlined in his initial task order, are “Ready Now!” and “Transforming for the Future.”