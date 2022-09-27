Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,129 in the last 365 days.

Despite Continuing Resolution, It’s Business as Usual for Reservists

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. --  

While the Air Force will be operating under a continuing resolution again for the start of fiscal year 2023, Lt. Gen. John Healy wants Reserve Citizen Airmen to know the CR will not slow down Air Force Reserve Command.

“Although we are facing another continuing resolution for at least the first part of FY23, this does not mean we will be hitting the brakes on execution,” Healy, the chief of the Air Force and commander of AFRC, said in a memo to all Reserve Citizen Airmen.

“CRs are designed to ensure the Department of Defense can function at a level as close to full capacity as possible, and we intend to do just that. My desire is to ensure all Airmen continue to operate as planned and under normalized conditions even while we experience the fiscal uncertainty of a CR.”

The general went on to say that he has instructed Reserve headquarters, numbered Air Force and wing leaders to continue normal operations in accordance with the priorities and objectives he outlined in Task Order 2022-01, which went out to all Reserve Citizen Airmen soon after Healy took command of AFRC in August.

“As Citizen Airmen, you will have the ability to continue your participation without interruption as we continue to achieve the readiness mandated by the American people,” he said. “Your leaders are obligated to equip you and enable you to complete your mission.”

Healy’s strategic priorities for the command, as outlined in his initial task order, are “Ready Now!” and “Transforming for the Future.”

You just read:

Despite Continuing Resolution, It’s Business as Usual for Reservists

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.