Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,129 in the last 365 days.

Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage attends Air and Space Expo

A chaperone talks about the Department of the Air Force Art Program artwork on display to students at a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics exhibit at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo Sept. 16, 2022. Retired Senior Master Sgt. Darby Perrin, a combat artist for the Air Force Reserve Office of History and Heritage created the artwork highlighted, “Earth, Blood, and Fire” that tells a story of aerial firefighting, one of the unique missions of the Air Force Reserve. The exhibit, which was a collaboration between the Air Force Art Program, American Society of Aviation Artists and the Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage, celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force by helping to communicate the story of the Air and Space Forces through the universal language of art. More than 6,000 students attended the show during the STEAM field trip day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kat Justen)

You just read:

Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage attends Air and Space Expo

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.