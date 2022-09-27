Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage attends Air and Space Expo

A chaperone talks about the Department of the Air Force Art Program artwork on display to students at a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics exhibit at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air and Space Expo Sept. 16, 2022. Retired Senior Master Sgt. Darby Perrin, a combat artist for the Air Force Reserve Office of History and Heritage created the artwork highlighted, “Earth, Blood, and Fire” that tells a story of aerial firefighting, one of the unique missions of the Air Force Reserve. The exhibit, which was a collaboration between the Air Force Art Program, American Society of Aviation Artists and the Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage, celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force by helping to communicate the story of the Air and Space Forces through the universal language of art. More than 6,000 students attended the show during the STEAM field trip day. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kat Justen)