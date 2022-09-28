Maestro Showcases Unified, Seamless Guest Booking Journey with All-In-One PMS Solution at Independent Hotel Show London
Web browser-based cloud and on-premises PMS technology provider will demonstrate full suite of modules and latest innovations
We are eager to see our clients in attendance as well as introduce our full suite of solutions to other UK hoteliers at the Independent Hotel Show”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro is heading to London next month to showcase the latest in cloud and on-premises Web browser property-management systems. As an exhibitor at the Independent Hotel Show, to be held October 4 and 5 at Olympia National Hall, Maestro will demonstrate why it is hailed the preferred PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. In addition to Maestro’s browser-based platform with flexible deployment options in the cloud, on premises, self-hosted, or private cloud, attendees will also see Maestro’s complete line of mobile, tablet and touchless apps to create a seamless, unified guest booking journey and centralize the guest itinerary while also adding conveniences, personalization, and operating efficiencies for guests and staff alike.
— Warren Dehan
“We are eager to see our clients in attendance as well as introduce our full suite of solutions to other UK hoteliers at the Independent Hotel Show,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “With our solutions we strive to give operators the power to choose how they wish to deploy a modern Web browser-based PMS. Operators needn’t feel pushed adopt only a cloud system to gain the modern convenience of a web browser-based system. So, we worked hard to maintain flexibility for the independent hotelier to work the way they choose, while delivering a sophisticated PMS suite including mobile and contact-free innovations for both guests and their staff. They have choices, and our team will be standing by to discuss their needs and how we can satisfy them.”
While at Stand 1510, hoteliers will experience:
• Guest Engagement Strategies & Tools
• Business Analytics & Data Mining
• Mobile & Contactless Tools for Guests & Staff
• Web Browser Platform Benefits & Deployment Options
• Cloud Hosting & Security Considerations
• Social Media Engagement & Direct Booking Tools
• Rate & Yield Management Strategies
• Integrated Operations Across Property Portfolio
• Latest Maestro Modules & Tools
• Tools & Services to Help with Staff On-Boarding
• Comprehensive API and Integration Options
• Credit Card EMV/3DS Updates and More!
Maestro on Display
Of particular interest to hoteliers will be Maestro’s Mobile Guest Engagement platform, featuring mobile check in, mobile pre-registration, mobile key, mobile check out, mobile post check-in/-out surveys, and mobile two-way text messaging with mobile guest service fulfillment and sentiment management via the Maestro Guest XMS platform. Also of interest will be Maestro Mobile Staff Operations, a rare combination of Mobile Housekeeping and Mobile Soft Check In with guest messaging that facilitates early check in so guests can post active charges before they can enter their rooms and receive text notifications when the room is ready and the mobile key is activated. Additionally, the company will showcase its Mobile Case and Incident Management through Guest XMS that enables staff to alert relevant departments via text with photos when furnishings, fixtures or equipment need attention and then assign a ticket to track the case through completion.
To be unveiled at the show is Maestro’s NEW frontline user Tablet application featuring the latest addition to the Maestro web and cloud software ecosystem. With minimal training required, staff can get up to speed instantly on the software and begin using the system’s streamlined set of functions and features. Tablet gives staff mobile access to Maestro as well as via traditional desktop if desired, and it can be leveraged for curbside check in or for line-busting during high traffic check-in/-out times.
“We can’t wait to meet with hoteliers and introduce our comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions and mobile web apps designed to boost hotel efficiency and deliver a touchless guest experience by reducing or eliminating the need for physical contact,” Dehan said. “People will see how Maestro solutions can take the day-to-day operational pressure off staff and management, seamlessly sharing data at every point of contact to help them deliver uncompromising experiences with efficient staffing levels.”
For more information on Maestro, visit www.maestropms.com.
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
