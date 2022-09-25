The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan addresses the UN Session

UZBEKISTAN, September 25 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov addressed the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The head of Uzbekistan delegation noted the need for strengthening the central role of the UN in solving global and regional problems and that the organization must evolve to effectively respond to ongoing changes.

“No country can avoid global risks and challenges and cope with them alone. The way out of the dangerous spiral of crises is seen in constructive dialogue and multilateral cooperation based on consideration and respect for the interests of all countries. Effective international cooperation is necessary for the world to become more stable, predictable and prosperous”, Mr. Norov said.

It was emphasized that today the establishment of inter-civilizational and intercultural relations and dialogue is also extremely in demand to search for agreed approaches and solutions, remove global tension, uncertainty and unpredictability. Taking this into account, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 16 in Samarkand put forward the Samarkand initiative of solidarity in the name of common security and prosperity.

Its goal is to contribute to the restoration of mutual trust and stability in international relations, as well as to strengthen solidarity through the establishment of a broad dialogue free from geopolitical rivalry, ideological contradictions and disputes.

It was proposed to consider the practical implementation of this initiative of the Head of the state at Samarkand Forum in 2023.

Source: UzA