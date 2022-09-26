Priority tasks in the electrical industry discussed

UZBEKISTAN, September 26 - On September 26, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on priority tasks in the electrical industry.

Qualitative changes occurred in the domestic electrical industry as a result of the modernization of the industry. Over the past five years, the volume of production in the sector has increased by 4.5 times. The quality of products is growing. New markets are being developed.

Thanks to this, exports increased by 5 times. It is expected that by the end of this year its figure will exceed $750 million. If in 2017 the country exported 25 types of electrical goods, this year the figure reached 200. For the first time, 11 enterprises from Fergana, Samarkand, Kashkadarya and Tashkent regions entered the foreign market.

At the meeting, the Chairman of Uzeltechsanoat Association M. Yunusov presented a report on the upcoming work in the industry and targets for the coming years. It was noted that 205 projects worth $1 billion 200 million are being implemented. It is planned to localize new products and spare parts, increase exports to $1 billion in 2023.

The Head of the state supported promising projects and outlined priority tasks.

“If the production of household appliances has grown, then the purchasing power of the population has increased. In recent years, our electrical industry has received a new breath. Now it is necessary to develop, increase production, create added value. The ultimate goal is jobs”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

An analysis of the situation in global markets shows that exports can be increased to $1.5 billion in two years. Uzbekistan has an import market worth 1 billion 300 million dollars. To profitably take advantage of these opportunities, products must first of all be of high quality and well-known.

Therefore, the President emphasized the need for creating new local and attracting foreign brands, producing products of proper quality, and winning the trust of customers.

The demand for semiconductors and electronic boards in Uzbekistan and neighboring markets is estimated at $6 billion. In this regard, instructions were given to increase the number of such enterprises, to finance scientific, experimental design and start-up projects in electronics and microelectronics. Instructions were given on labeling household appliances, expanding insurance and export crediting.

Where there are household appliances, there is always a demand for after-sales service. It was noted that training young people in this direction in vocational schools will become an important factor in ensuring their employment.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan of September 9 this year, a program was approved to expand the use of renewable energy sources. It provides for the installation of devices based on such sources in 34,000 households, 6,000 facilities of ministries and agencies. The population will be provided with compensation and the possibility of interest-free installments for 3 years.

It is planned to create a cluster in Kashkadarya to provide consumers with alternative energy devices. At the meeting, information was provided on the progress of this project.

As is known, the electrical industry is largely associated with the copper industry. In recent years, new deposits have been developed, and copper reserves have been expanding. Corresponding clusters are being created in Akhangaran district and the city of Karshi. The Head of the state noted the need for introducing foreign management to these enterprises, implementing deep processing projects, mastering the achievements of science and innovation.

It was emphasized that next year 34 high-value-added projects will be launched in this direction.

The proposals of hokims and entrepreneurs were heard.

Source: UzA