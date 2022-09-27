October 6th Price Transparency Compliance Webinar to Showcase Cost Estimator Tool Implementation in as Little as 8 Weeks
Zakipoint Health and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems will introduce a new cost estimator tool for TPAs and Health Plans compliant with Price Transparency rules.
Our cost estimator tool delivers accuracy and speed to market with minimal lift by leveraging a payer company’s core claims system and integrations.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, a leading healthcare payer technology company and innovator in next generation digital core administrative processing solutions (CAPS), announces an upcoming Price Transparency Compliance webinar on Thursday, October 6th at 11am PT / 2pm ET. The webinar is produced in partnership with payer technology provider Zakipoint Health to showcase and explain a new cost estimator tool designed for payers that is compliant with CMS Price Transparency regulations and can be implemented to work with a core claims platform within 8 weeks.
— Ramesh Kumar
“While there are many cost estimator tools out there, it can be challenging to get the aggregated data out of the MRFs, have accurate benchmarks, integrate accumulator, plan design and network design data to launch a cost estimator tool in time for the January 1st 2023 deadline established by CMS.” said Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Zakipoint Health. “Our cost estimator tool delivers accuracy and speed to market with minimal lift by leveraging a payer company’s core claims system and integrations.”
Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, serving the healthcare payer space for over 24 years, will speak with Ramesh Kumar, host of “Voices of Self-Funding” podcast and co-founder of Zakipoint Health. Ramesh will share practical tips from his experience launching his cost estimator tool with multiple TPAs, integrating various data elements.
“PLEXIS is proud to partner with Zakipoint Health to present their highly accurate, compliant, and easy to use cost estimator tool capable of implementation within 8 weeks.” Said Sean Garrett. “Given the shrinking window of time between now and the 2023 deadline, we believe that the Zakipoint Health cost estimator tool may be the price transparency compliance solution needed by TPAs and health plans desiring rapid integration with their core claims processing platform.”
Click Here to Register for the PLEXIS/Zakipoint Health Price Transparency Compliance Webinar Thursday, October 6th at 11am PT / 2pm ET
###
About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
In business since 1996, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company that delivers trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems around the globe. More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS core administrative enterprise solutions to manage over 55 million lives in all 50 states and around the globe. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations. PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is featured in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers’ Core Administrative Processing Solutions (February 2022) as a Representative Vendor.
About Zakipoint Health
We have developed a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools to empower employers, benefits consultants, and third-party administrators to bend the cost curve. Using our advanced technology, companies have reduced their healthcare risks by 20% and achieved a 3% cost savings on their healthcare spend. Visit www.zakipoint.com.
Dennis Hubbard
PLEXIS Healthcare Systems
+1 541-613-3741
email us here