Child Safety Network™ (CSN™) receives Historic US Senate vote for its work to help protect tens of millions of students
Helping us get to 1,000 yes votes - a historic record for child safety, school bus safety and the school transportation industries
Child Safety Network receives Historic United States Senate recognition for its work to help protect tens of millions of students for the 10th year in a row.
CSN sees no difference between those who harm children, and those who stand in our way as we try to protect them. Thank you Senators for standing with CSN to protect our nation's future!”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Safety Network™ (CSN™) receives Historic United States Senate recognition for its work to help protect tens of millions of students for the 10th year in a row. The 1,000th vote cast by United States Senate for National School Bus Safety Month (to be celebrated from September through November 2022).
— Ward E. Leber Chairman of CSN
Read the Resolution: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-resolution/659/text
“Families in Michigan and across the country trust that their kids will be picked up and dropped off from school safely, each and every day. We must ensure that's the case," said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. "School Bus Safety Month presents an opportunity to redouble efforts on school bus safety and highlight new safety initiatives and resources that can make our communities safer for children and families."
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer Prime Co-Sponsor and anchor for this camping for the past five years stated: “Marking September as School Bus Safety month helps to promote child safety. In communities across the U.S., millions of parents rely on school buses and the professionals who operate them to get their kids to the classroom safely. I appreciate the opportunity to pass this annual resolution with Sen. Peters, and will continue to work with my colleagues on policies that support our students.”
CSN (now in its 4th Decade of National Public Service) is America’s leading innovator in the fight to prevent child abuse abduction, injury, exploitation; and reduce teen violence. From day-one, CSN has never charged a penny for its work or paid any of its executives for their amazing volunteer efforts. CSN became nationally renowned for its many innovations; and in particular its ability to teach parents of newborns though early college years how to raise safer healthier families.
This time the historic record set by CSN is for the most U.S. Senate votes cast in support of CSN’s work to protect school buses, increase their security, decrease their accidents, improve driver training and provide unique technology that prevents accidents, increases response timers by first responders and also reduces the average diesel school buses' carbon footprint by about 20%. This is extremely important as the country moves towards a zero emissions plan. If you live in a state that does not have a "CSN Safe Ride" campaign or has not yet introduced the Safe Student Protection Act contact is immediately at Ward.Leber@CSN.org.
CSN continues its 33-year tradition of providing free expert advice to all 52 million students and approximately 80 million parents that can obtain help at CSN.org or pose questions of our experts at Experts@CSN.org.
CSN largest announcement of its decades long career is being prepared to include new technology never made available to parents and students. CSN is launching the first nationwide program to perform search and rescue for missing persons, focus on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children crisis and use CSN member’s confidential locations to steer them away from many forms of public safety hazards and emergencies (from active shooters to natural disasters and public unrest). Internally, CSN calls that feature of the soon to be announced technology "Smart Evac".
Ward Leber, Fonder of CSN said- "I am proud of our Senate for standing behind the only real future we have for our country, our children. We’re excited to showcase new celebrity PSA’s to help change behaviors to alert them of the laws that exist to stop them from passing school buses illegally which places our students in harms' way. People need to know when to pass when not to pass a school bus. In part, that's why our script writers have developed some very clever "NFL" style PSA's featuring famous Quarterbacks talking about not passing because you could be intercepted."
No one is more committed to the success of our "Stop Arm Runner" campaign than our own Detective Daniel Sperry who lost his own 11-year old daughter Makayla to a motorist that failed to stop (watch the 2.5 minute video link here): https://vimeo.com/753699509
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer Prime Co-Sponsor and anchor for this camping for the past five years stated: “Marking September as School Bus Safety month helps to promote child safety. In communities across the U.S., millions of parents rely on school buses and the professionals who operate them to get their kids to the classroom safely. I appreciate the opportunity to pass this annual resolution with Sen. Peters, and will continue to work with my colleagues on policies that support our students.”
Please visit www.csn.org and Volunteer at www.csn.org/Volunteer DONATE at https://csn.org/donate/ Contact 900-906-6901 Ext 10
Ward Leber
CSN
+1 619-252-7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
10th Annual National School Bus Safety Month