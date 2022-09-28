Web3 Music Company & Interactive Platform Secret Garden Announces New NFT Project from Mike Shinoda with ‘Windchime’
Interactive Music Player Allows the Creator to Create Their Own Track With Custom ArtworkUNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3 music company Secret Garden is joining forces with musician-artist Mike Shinoda (cofounder of Linkin Park) on a new endeavor in the NFT space. Shinoda, who recently came on board as a platform advisor, will also release a new NFT project with Secret Garden. Titled Windchime, it is a one of a kind music collectable which places an emphasis on a visual experience alongside the interactive music player, immersing the users in a curated journey. The customizable NFT music-and-art release will mint on Secret Garden's uniquely interactive platform on October 12, 2022. This will be Shinoda’s first-ever Ethereum collection.
Fans become Shinoda collaborators thanks to the intriguing, interactive Bouquet music player which helps them create their own Windchime track using 24 new musical stems from Shinoda. Starting October 12, they can purchase their creation, which comes with an exclusive visual (a rare art piece designed by Shinoda), as their own proprietary NFT.
The experience is optimized for both NFT vets as well as newcomers who'd like to participate in, and own a piece of, Shinoda's latest project.
"Secret Garden and Mike Shinoda are exploring interactive audiovisuals as a new music collectible primitive," says Victor Wang, Secret Garden’s Co-Founder. "This is the next step in a long history of music technology — vinyls, cassettes, CDs, mp3s, streaming, and now digital collectibles."
“Secret Garden is innovating the approach to music in web3,” adds Mike Shinoda. “I’m excited to be an advisor and help them grow as we discover new ways to connect with fans. Our collaborative release of Windchime is an exciting first step together.”
Shinoda recently joined Secret Garden as the platform’s first Advisor. No stranger to the NFT/web3 space, last year he released a first-of-its-kind generative mixtape collection of 5000 unique audio + visual NFTs called "Ziggurats," on the Tezos blockchain. Windchime is Shinoda's first Ethereum collection and will introduce his existing Ziggurats community on Tezos to the Ethereum blockchain.
Members of the Ziggurats, Secret Garden, Moonbirds, Capsule House, and Warpsound communities can sign up to qualify for an allotted, early-access time to Windchime, before it opens to the public. On reveal day, all Windchime NFT holders can unveil their Windchime creation on secretgarden.fm in a curated, interactive experience.
About Secret Garden:
Secret Garden is an audiovisual Web3 collection co-founded by developer and music producer Eric Gao (aka Oksami) and former IP lawyer and legal tech founder Victor Wang. Since its launch in February 2022, Secret Garden has carved a niche within the music NFT space with a first-of-its-kind interactive, fully functional music player titled Bouquets—allowing owners to create unique music mixes and visuals using sounds and art produced by resident artists. Secret Garden’s genesis drop is currently #19 on OpenSea's All Time Music Rankings, in addition to being the 17th biggest primary sale for a music NFT according to Water and Music. To play with Secret Garden’s current Bouquets, go to secretgarden.fm and explore the platform’s previews drops Parfait by Robotaki, Sunday Journal by oksami & Seerlight and Miami Nights by SMLE. Audiovisual experiences. Created by you.
For more information about Secret Garden, visit www.secretgarden.fm.
About Mike Shinoda:
A quintessential multi-hyphenate, Mike Shinoda is a Japanese-American musician, visual artist, and entrepreneur. Shinoda graduated with a B.F.A. in Illustration from Art Center College of Design in 1998, and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters in 2009. He established the Michael K. Shinoda Endowed Scholarship at his alma mater, awarded based on merit and financial need. While in college, Mike started Linkin Park. Shinoda jokes, “I made money doing design so I could spend it doing music.” The band became one of the best selling artists in modern history, with 26 MTV music awards, two GRAMMYS, four Echo awards, a UN Global Leadership Award, and dozens of others. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Shinoda is the founder, producer, and primary songwriter.
Shinoda is also known for his close relationship with innovative entertainment technology though partnership, investment, and advisory roles with companies such as Spotify, Sonos, Robinhood, and Mercedes Benz. He currently serves as Community Innovation Advisor on Web3 for Warner Music Group and “Pro Team” ambassador for Ledger.
In 2021, Shinoda released a the first-of-its-kind generative mixtape collection. Entitled “Ziggurats,” the collection consisted of 5000 units, each with unique music and cover art generated from layers created by Shinoda. Ownership of a Ziggurat opens up an evolving world of content, events, and art. Mike’s physical art pieces have been a part of his music releases from Fort Minor’s “Rising Tied” to his solo album “Post Traumatic,” and various gallery exhibitions.
Shinoda’s writing and production credits also include works with Jay-Z (Grammy, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, 2006), Rakim, Depeche Mode, Blackbear, Steve Aoki, Pusha-T, Stormzy, Cypress Hill, Black Thought, Martin Garrix, Lupe Fiasco, Grandson, K.Flay, and Deftones (Grammy, Best Remixed Recording, 2022). His scoring compositions include “Medal Of Honor,” “MTV VMAs,” "The Raid: Redemption,” and "Into The Badlands” (BMI Award, Best Original Score, 2019).
Alexandra Greenberg
Falcon Publicity
agreenberg@falconpublicity.com