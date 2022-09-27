Submit Release
Next step into digitalisation for European education industry

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
— Nelson Mandela
DUSSELDORF, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qizify Learning, the company that helps lecturers to save time while teaching and students learn more effectively and improve their grades, has recently released a new website. The site offers potential customers and acquaintances a precise overview of the Qizify Learning platform features, the benefits it brings to the customers, user testimonials, the introduction of the development team, and the price model.

Qizify Learning's vision is to simplify teaching by offering students an effective, engaging, inclusive digital learning process based on relevant content and effective communication between lecturers and learners. The company's mission is to bring more people in education into the digital age by using technology as a user-friendly and easy educational tool.

The new website provides customers with detailed information about how the platform works and how it can help them achieve their goals. It also includes testimonials from previous users who were happy with their experience with the learning tool. A new landing page will help educational institutions decide whether or not this is something they want for themselves and their students.

"We are thrilled about this new website. All our tools and services have been carefully selected with performance and durability in mind. Together, they give us the technical edge over the old website. We used Static site generator (Eleventy); Utility-first CSS framework (TailwindCSS); JS Compositor (AlpineJS) stack to build our new website“, said Alesia Kunts, CEO at Qizify Learning. "It will help us connect with more potential customers and give them a better understanding of how our product can help them at this challenging time."

For more information about the release, please check the website at www.qizify.com, and contact the development team at info@qizify.com.

