Leading Artists Feature In Metaverse Concert on HypeType in Partnership with Vertikal Metaverse
Dimitri Vegas, Wolfpack, Botcash, Youngohm, Angemi, Fridayyy and Aoora and BamBam join Metaverse concert on HypeType in partnership with Vertikal Metaverse
We are delighted to partner with HYPETYPE with a great set of concerts from world-renowned artists. Vertikal is being built as an inclusive Metaverse promoting Arts and Culture from around the world.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERTIKAL LLC is delighted to announce that VERTIKAL Metaverse - the Culture and Art Culture District of the Metaverse - has signed an agreement with HypeType - the specialist in Metaverse concerts for collaboration around a series of events to be held in 2022 and 2023 with leading artists Dimitri Vegas, Wolfpack, Botcash, Youngohm, Angemi, Fridayyy n Aoora and BamBam.
— Louis Paschoud
VERTIKAL Metaverse is a 9,000-foot (2,800m) skyscraper that ﬂoats 555 feet (170m) oﬀ Umpire Rock in Central Park. VERTIKAL features 115 levels made up of a
combination of private spaces and public areas including concert halls all dedicated to the performing arts from leading artists from around the world.
“We are delighted to welcome HYPETYPE and such a fantastic set of concerts from such world-renowned artists. Vertikal is being built as an inclusive Metaverse promoting Arts and Culture from around the world which includes classical and digital art, web3 and AI art, sculpture, fashion, watchmaking, ﬁlm, photography and of course performing arts and music. HYPETYPE’s amazing events include world talent from Belgium, Greenland, Thailand, Korea and several other countries which is exactly the diversity we are proud to support” said Louis Paschoud, VERTIKAL Metaverse’s co-founder.
The concerts are set to be held during the 2022/2023 season with tickets currently available for purchase from HYPETYPE.
VERTIKAL Metaverse is holding a pre-launch private sale of space within Vertikal Metaverse for interested parties in the web3 space, including collectors, artists, fans, corporates, charities and museums.
*About VERTIKAL Metaverse*
VERTIKAL Metaverse is the Culture and Art Culture District. VERTIKAL Metaverse is a 9,000 feet tall skyscraper that ﬂoats 555 feet above Umpire Rock in
Central Park, New York. VERTIKAL Metaverse is made up of community and private spaces available for purchase by private collectors, corporates and institutions.
For more information:
Website: https://www.vertikal.art
*About HYPETYPE*
HYPETYPE Built and Develop by A Plano Tech Co., LTD with the aid of sponsors and investors such as A.Planned, Pano Industries, Space8, G-Yu Creative, Z1 Financial.
For more information:
Website: https://www.hypetype-concert.com/
JP Dumas
Vertikal LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn