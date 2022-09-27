Submit Release
LA Goes Psychedelic September 30

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Psychedelic Institute is convening the first major psychedelic conference to be held in Los Angeles on Friday, September 30, at the Founder’s Church of Religious Science, 10 AM – 6 PM!

Awakening of Consciousness will offer the public an opportunity to hear, meet, and learn from 30 of the world's leading researchers, healers, and activists working in the field of psychedelics and plant medicine.

Awakening of Consciousness features 18 general session speakers, 5 panel discussions and 7 participatory workshops. Experts will illuminate the vast potential of psychedelic medicine to heal trauma, addiction, depression, and anxiety and highlight the progress being made in regulatory approval, access, clinical results, and therapies.

Speakers include:

Zappy Zapolin- Award-winning documentary filmmaker and entrepreneur
David Hodges- Minister of Zide Door, the Church of Psychedelic Plants
Chris Conrad- Former seminarian and world-renowned cannabis author, scholar, and activist
Hanifa Nayo Washington- Co-founder at Fireside Project, a nonprofit creating systemic change 
Mikki Norris- Successful activist in the cannabis and drug policy reform movements
Austin Harris, MD- Ketamine educator and authority
Eric Goepel- Founder of Veterans Cannabis Coalition and Director veteran’s affairs LA NORML 
Dr. Sandra Dreisbach- Psychedelic ethics authority
Greg Lake- Author and activist for psychedelic religious freedom

Participants will enjoy live musical performances and incredible food while learning how to “Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change the World.”

Visit our website at https://cannapsychedelic.com/ for more information and tickets.

Primary Logo

