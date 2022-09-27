Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers - Toronto Law Firm Keeps Growing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers has made the list of top growing companies in Canada for the third time.
Monkhouse is ranked 401st out of 430 diverse companies in the 2022 Report on Business Magazine list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies which was released on September 23, 2022.
The full list is available here: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/rob-magazine/top-growing-companies/
The ranking based on confirmed revenue growth of 60 per cent over three years and is the third time the Bay St. firm has made the list.
“The list is a wide range of businesses, from tech start ups to health care to food services,” says Andrew Monkhouse, managing partner of Monkhouse Employment Law. “For us to make that list as a law firm is a reflection of how hard everyone on the team has been working to serve clients and attract new clients in an extremely competitive sector.
We’re proud to be recognized and we’re growing as a team which is most important to us. It also reflects the burgeoning demand in the employment law sector which is all too often misunderstood by both employers and employees.”
Launched in 2019 by The Globe and Mail, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies program ranks participating private and public Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth. To qualify, a companies needed at least $2 million in annual sales, be for-profit, Canadian-run, headquartered in Canada and independent.
In the inaugural year of the list, 2019, Monkhouse Law posted 178% growth between 2015 and 2018. Monkhouse Law again made the list 2020.
In 2021 the pandemic hit, and Employment Law services became very in demand, “We did thousands of free consultations for people put in difficult positions due to Covid” Andrew Monkhouse notes, adding “Frankly, we would have made the 2021 list of top growing companies, but it was ‘all hands on deck’ for work in covid and we were not able to take a minute away to apply.”
When they were able to get their heads above water they found themselves back on the 2022 list which was just published September 23, 2022.
It’s a remarkable accomplishment and tribute to Andrew Monkhouse’s vision and diligence, having founded the firm in 2013 with just himself and a paralegal. Since then the firm has grown exponentially to 30 lawyers and support staff.
In founding the firm, Andrew highlighted that Monkhouse Law has never been shy from fighting for their clients, in court and out of court.
“Part of our growth is that there are so many clients and potential clients needing good legal advice in the areas we practice,” says Andrew Monkhouse. “We’re successful not just because this is our specialty and we are experienced and skilled, but because we really do listen and care about our clients. When they also listen to our advice it forms a partnership that can’t be beat. We truly want to work with them to apply the law to its fullest extent. This in turn leads to referrals. People notice.”
Monkhouse Law has gained reputation in employment, taking on class action suits and individual cases with remarkable success.
For interviews about this or to talk about recent developments in Ontario Employment, Labour Law, Human Rights Law and Disability Cases, contact:
Andrew Monkhouse
416-907-9249 ext. 225
andrew@monkhouselaw.com
Toronto Employment Lawyers: www.monkhouselaw.com
Alexandra Monkhouse
Monkhouse Law
