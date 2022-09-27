VA Health Care Closures for Tuesday, Sept. 27

September 27, 2022

Operational Status Update for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian

Veterans experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency should call 9-1-1 or visit the nearest open emergency room.

For virtual care and support, please call VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) at 1-877-741-3400; 24/7.

VA Clinic closures:

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

Closed September 26 through Friday, September 30:

• C.W. “Bill” Young Medical Center Campus (Bay Pines); including emergency department

Closed Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29

• North Pinellas VA Clinic

Closed noon, Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29

• Naples VA Clinic

• Lee County VA Clinic

Closed Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30

• St. Petersburg VA Clinic

• Sarasota VA Clinic

• Bradenton VA Clinic

• Port Charlotte VA Clinic

Note: The Sebring VA Clinic remains open.

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

Closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

• Brooksville VA Clinic

• Bruce B. Downs Blvd VA Clinic

• Deer Park VA Clinic

• Forty-Sixth St. North VA Clinic

• Forty-Sixth St. South VA Clinic

• Hidden River VA Clinic

• Lakeland VA Clinic

• Lecanto VA Clinic

• Little Road VA Clinic

• Medical View Lane VA Clinic

• New Port Richey VA Clinic

• New Port Richey South VA Clinic

• South Hillsborough VA Clinic

• West Lakeland VA Clinic

• Winners Circle VA Clinic

• Zephyrhills VA Clinic

Partial Closure Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

• James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Outpatient Clinic (Emergency Department will be open).

-Surgeries, medical procedures, COVID-19 drive up testing, and outpatient pharmacy will also be closed these two days.

Orlando VA Healthcare System

Closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

• Clermont VA Clinic

• Deltona VA Clinic

• Kissimmee VA Clinic

• Lake Baldwin VA Clinic

• Palm Bay VA Clinic

• Port Orange VA Clinic

• Tavares VA Clinic

• Viera VA Clinic (accepting emergent walk-ins only)

• West Pavilion VA Clinic

• Daytona Beach VA Clinic

Partial Closure Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

• Orlando VA Medical Center (Emergency Department will remain open)

-Surgeries, medical procedures will be curtailed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Closed Friday, September 30:

• Gainesville Pain Clinic (3401 NW 98 St)

• Gainesville Optometry Clinic (5533 SW 64th St)

• Gainesville Dermatology Clinic (5571 SW 64th St)

• Lake City VA Commerce Clinic

• Tallahassee VA Clinic

• Marianna VA Clinic

• Perry VA Clinic

Partial Closure Friday, September 30, 2022

• Lake City VAMC – primary care appointments

• Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (Gainesville) – primary care appointments

Miami VA Healthcare System

Closed, Tuesday, September 27

• Key West VA Clinic

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

• All facilities are fully operational

VA Caribbean Healthcare System

• All facilities are fully operational

Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program:

The following VISN 8 facilities have activated the Emergency Pharmacy Refill Program due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian:

• James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa)

• Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

• Orlando VA Healthcare System

• North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (beginning Wednesday, September 28)

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances. Link to emergency refill locations: https://va.hhspharmacy.com/locations/index.html

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1

Heritage Hours of Operations for Hurricane Coverage:

• Monday through Friday 7:00am to 11:00pm EST

• Saturday and Sunday 9:00am to 5:30pm EST

If a Veteran is displaced, has lost his or her medication, and no longer has a written prescription or bottle, they can contact their local VA Medical Center or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

Additional Closures/Curtailment of Services

Bay Pines National Cemetery

• Closed beginning Wednesday, September 28; postponement of burials