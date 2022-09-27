Pioneer of Korean Blockchain, Park Chang-ki, Joins Solve.Care Advisory Board
Park to focus on making SOLVE token as the de-facto global healthcare payment currency.
We have the one of the country’s foremost authorities on blockchain coming onboard to share his knowledge and expertise.”INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care the healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care, higher accountability and lower risk, today announced the appointment of Park Chang-ki to its Advisory Board.
— Pradeep Goel, CEO Solve.Care
Park is a pioneer of the Korean Blockchain industry, creating the country’s first cryptocurrency, BOScoin. He is the founder and chairman of GovernTech, Inc, a company that uses blockchain technology to create an ecosystem for public services to be provided by the private sector without going through a centralized authority. Park has also overseen and advised on numerous ICOs undertaken in the country.
Park has already started work in helping the company better navigate the crypto market in Korea and internationally. Main areas of focus are tokenomics, and improved availability, acceptability, and rating of the SOLVE token. It is the goal of the company to make SOLVE the de-facto healthcare payment currency by streamlining cross-border healthcare payments using the token, making it accessible to patients and accepted by doctors worldwide.
Commenting on his appointment, Park Chang-ki said, “I am honored to join the Solve.Care Advisory Board because of their mission to improve healthcare through decentralization and blockchain. They also possess a strong leadership team. I am very familiar with Dr. Uhn Lee’s work and have great admiration for his capabilities. I am also impressed with Pradeep Goel’s vision in how he wants to improve healthcare for Koreans. I am attracted by the way how Solve.Care uses blockchain to solve real life challenges, especially in the field of healthcare for the benefit of the community.”
Solve.Care Korea President, Dr. Uhn Lee said, “Park Chang-ki is a pioneer figure for those who know the blockchain industry in Korea. Solve.Care is indeed fortunate to have such a person of high caliber to be part of the company’s Advisory Board. I look forward to his input so that future projects like the Metaverse Hospital and others will be successfully carried out.”
Solve.Care CEO, Pradeep Goel stated, “With this appointment, Solve.Care Korea is in a very good position to become a dominant market leader in South Korea. We have Dr. Lee who is one of the country’s most respected healthcare experts, and now we have the one of the country’s foremost authorities on blockchain (Park Chang-ki) coming onboard to share his knowledge and expertise. It is our goal that every Korean will have the Care.Wallet and SOLVE token in their hands, and that they will use it to have greater choice and improve their access and quality of care. The future of Solve.Care Korea is very bright.”
This news follows a series of announcements made by the company regarding the Korean market. The most recent being a partnership agreement with Inha University. They were also made blockchain advisors to the Metaverse Doctors Alliance where the SOLVE token would be adopted as the payment currency of choice for the upcoming metaverse hospital, and the partnership agreement with EMEDI Healthcare to integrate their Smart Rings onto the Solve.Care Platform.
