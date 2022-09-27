Demand of Light Curing Adhesives Market: Analysis by Countries, Size, Share, Top Players, Trends & Forecast to 2022-2030

Reports and Insights Logo

Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled "Light Curing Adhesives Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis of the fresh growth opportunities, trends, and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Light-curing adhesives market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030.

Light Curing Adhesives Introduction

Light-curing adhesives can be perceived as mono-component, receptive resins that generally cure at room temperature when left bare to visible light and/or UV light. Curing basically refers to the chemical approach which offers to harden or toughening of a polymer as it stimulates the cross-linking of the polymer chains. The process of curing is generally carried out with or without additives. The light curing adhesives use any kind of visible light or ultraviolet (UV) light or any other radiation sources to begin curing and build a lasting bond without heating. Visible light or Ultraviolet (UV) light cures or polymerizes an amalgamation of monomers and oligomers in a UV adhesive. Owing to this, the light curing adhesives serve applications among various industries all across the world including construction and automotive industries.

Notably, it plays a major role in the automobile industry as it helps during the manufacturing of automobiles. In addition to that, it also serves as a bonding material in several applications such as photovoltaic, consumer electronics, displays, industrial uses, optical components, glass, and medical equipment. Attributing to a wide range of applications across various end-use industries all across the world, the global light curing adhesives market is projected to witness significant growth in the following years.

Light Curing Adhesives Market Segmentation

The global light curing adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product, chemical systems, application, end use industry, and region.

By Product

Low-Performance Product

Medium Performance Product

High-Performance Product

By Chemical Systems

Polymer Based

Acrylic

Epoxy polybutadiene (EP)

Polyester

Silicone

Styrene copolymer

Vinyl

Modifiers

Fillers

Pigments

Chopped fiber reinforcements

Solvent-Based Adhesive Resins

By Application

Bonding

Glass Bonding

Architectural Bonding

Plastic Bonding

Automotive Assembly

Medical Devices

Encapsulation of Printed Surface Boards

Flat Panel Displays, Touch Screens & Lamination

Others

By End Use Industry

Medical

Optical

Electronics Industries

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Light Curing Adhesives Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Light Curing Adhesives market are:

DELO Adhesives

Chase Corp.

Henkel Corporation

3M Company

Master Bond Inc.

Dymax Corporation

Heraeus Holding

H.B. Fuller Company

INTERTRONICS

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Bostik USA

PRESCO

