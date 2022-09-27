Demand of Light Curing Adhesives Market: Analysis by Countries, Size, Share, Top Players, Trends & Forecast to 2022-2030
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled “Light Curing Adhesives Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis of the fresh growth opportunities, trends, and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Light-curing adhesives market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. The report also comprises an assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.
Light Curing Adhesives Introduction
Light-curing adhesives can be perceived as mono-component, receptive resins that generally cure at room temperature when left bare to visible light and/or UV light. Curing basically refers to the chemical approach which offers to harden or toughening of a polymer as it stimulates the cross-linking of the polymer chains. The process of curing is generally carried out with or without additives. The light curing adhesives use any kind of visible light or ultraviolet (UV) light or any other radiation sources to begin curing and build a lasting bond without heating. Visible light or Ultraviolet (UV) light cures or polymerizes an amalgamation of monomers and oligomers in a UV adhesive. Owing to this, the light curing adhesives serve applications among various industries all across the world including construction and automotive industries.
Notably, it plays a major role in the automobile industry as it helps during the manufacturing of automobiles. In addition to that, it also serves as a bonding material in several applications such as photovoltaic, consumer electronics, displays, industrial uses, optical components, glass, and medical equipment. Attributing to a wide range of applications across various end-use industries all across the world, the global light curing adhesives market is projected to witness significant growth in the following years.
Light Curing Adhesives Market Segmentation
The global light curing adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product, chemical systems, application, end use industry, and region.
By Product
Low-Performance Product
Medium Performance Product
High-Performance Product
By Chemical Systems
Polymer Based
Acrylic
Epoxy polybutadiene (EP)
Polyester
Silicone
Styrene copolymer
Vinyl
Modifiers
Fillers
Pigments
Chopped fiber reinforcements
Solvent-Based Adhesive Resins
By Application
Bonding
Glass Bonding
Architectural Bonding
Plastic Bonding
Automotive Assembly
Medical Devices
Encapsulation of Printed Surface Boards
Flat Panel Displays, Touch Screens & Lamination
Others
By End Use Industry
Medical
Optical
Electronics Industries
Automotive
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Light Curing Adhesives Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Light Curing Adhesives market are:
DELO Adhesives
Chase Corp.
Henkel Corporation
3M Company
Master Bond Inc.
Dymax Corporation
Heraeus Holding
H.B. Fuller Company
INTERTRONICS
TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.
Bostik USA
PRESCO
