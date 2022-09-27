Strategies For Global Aromatherapy Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aromatherapy market size is expected to grow to $2.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11%. Rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people is driving the aromatherapy market growth.

The aromatherapy market consists of sales of aromatherapy equipment and consumables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to devices that utilize essential oils extracted from nature, such as plants, either to be inhaled or applied to the body to promote health and well-being. The aroma molecules in essential oils move straight from the olfactory nerves to the brain when inhaled, affecting the amygdala, the brain's emotional center. Aromatherapy helps in reducing pain, enhancing sleep quality, reducing joint pain, reducing stress, and others.

Global Aromatherapy Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aromatherapy market. The companies are focusing on developing innovative equipment and consumables with greater effectiveness to meet customer demand and strengthen their business reach. According to the aromatherapy industry research, one of the recent developments is usage of CBD in aromatherapy and diffusers. CBD oil is similar to essential oils, made from the direct extraction of oil from the cannabis plant. It has the potential to provide an even higher degree of treatment, hence extending the therapeutic advantages of essential oils. Adding CBD to the mix produces a whole new level of medicinal value that can be much more soothing, has more profound stress relief, and can help control symptoms like inflammation and pain. In January 2022, Martha Stewart CBD, a brand operated by Canopy Growth, a USA-based provider of cannabis and cannabis-based consumer products, launched a new line of products including sleep science CBD cream and Daily De-Stress CBD cream with aroma technology.

Global Aromatherapy Market Segments

By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment

By Delivery Outlook: Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation

By Application: Relaxation, Skin and Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold and Cough, Insomnia, Scar Management, Others

By End-Use: Home Use, Spa and Wellness Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Yoga and Meditation Centers

By Distribution Channel: D2C, B2B

By Geography: The global aromatherapy market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aromatherapy global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aromatherapy market, aromatherapy global market share, aromatherapy global market segments and geographies, aromatherapy global market players, aromatherapy market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aromatherapy global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Florihana, Falcon, Biolandes, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Hubmar International, SpaRoom, Now foods, Zija international, and Nu skin.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

