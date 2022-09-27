Burn Ointment Market Size to Boost USD 841.9 Million By 2026 | CAGR 6.1% - IndustryARC
Surge in the number of burn victims to drive the Burn Ointment Market demandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Burn Ointment Market size was $841.9 million in 2020 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The factors which will aid the demand for burn ointments are the policy up-gradation, which will now cater to all degrees of burn; technological advancements helping the burn affected patients to reconstruct vital parts or organs; and also the rising cases of blaze burn across the regions. The treatment of burns is mostly treated with topical ointments, silver, hydrogel dressings and biologics. Lately, advancements have been made to alignate dressings to increase its absorbent potential. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. North America constituted the maximum share for the demand of Burn Ointments market in the year 2020 owing to the surge in burn accidents, and the associated casualties.
2. The growth in this industry would be on factors such as a rise in the total accidents, and also due to the technological advancements to avoid scarring.
3. The report consisting of Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threat would be provided in the market report.
4. A challenge for the industry is to mitigate the side effects, and the scarring on the skin of various individuals.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The market of burn ointments is segregated into three product types, namely Topical Antibiotics, Silver and Iodine. Topical Antibiotics occupied a dominant market share in the year 2020. The reason for the demand for topical antibiotics is attributed to the characteristics of maintaining a moist environment around the wound, with the superiority of preventing further colonization.
2. North America held the largest share of burn ointments in the year 2020 having a market stake of 36.9%. The rationale behind the surge is attributed to the growing number of blaze burn across the demographics. The burn ointment segment will further fuel up, owing to the recent innovations in this market and a healthy-rising awareness of treatments at an affordable price.
3. The demand for burn ointments is mostly contributed by Hospitals and Clinics. Hospitals dominated the market segment in the year 2020. The reason for dominant demand is fueled by excessive degrees of burns in children and the elderly. WHO suggested that the elderly and children are the most affected population, as they are most susceptible to accidents involving hot water or burn from other electronic appliances. The treatment for such incidents can only take place in an advanced medical setting or hospitals.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Burn Ointment Industry are -
1. Johnson and Johnson,
2. Pfizer,
3. Dr Morepen,
4. Smith and Nephew,
5. ConvaTec Inc
