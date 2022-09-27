Microfluidics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Microfluidics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Microfluidics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the microfluidics market size is expected to grow to $10.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.99%. According to the microfluidics market analysis, the rising demand for advanced and better point-of-care testing in the healthcare industry is driving the market.

The microfluidics market consists of the sales of microfluidics solutions and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to devices that perform chemical analysis on small amounts of liquid, such as a droplet (blood). Microfluidic devices comprise microchannels ranging from a few microns to several millimetres, and they operate using a pump and a chip. Microfluidics based devices evolved as an alternative to conventional laboratory techniques, as they have the potential to carry out complete laboratory protocols on a single small chip.

Global Microfluidics Market Trends

Product innovations are contributing to the rapid growth of the microfluidics market. The companies operating in the microfluidics sector are developing innovative products to meet fast-growing industry demand and strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Miroculus, Inc., a California-based developer of personal lab automation solutions, launched Micro Canvas, a digital microfluidics platform designed to automate complex next-generation sequencing platforms.

Global Microfluidics Market Segments

The global microfluidics market report is segmented:

By Material: Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Polymer-Based Microfluidics

By Application: Industrial and Environmental, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research, Analysis, Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

By Geography: The global microfluidics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Microfluidics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides microfluidics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global microfluidics market, microfluidics global market share, microfluidics global market segments and geographies, microfluidics global market players, microfluidics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The microfluidics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Microfluidics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Elveflow, Cellix Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluigent SA, Zeon Corporation, Innovative Biochips, LLC, Dolomite Microfluidics, Idex Corporation, and UFluidix.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

