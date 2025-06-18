Key Trend Shaping The Lichen Planus Market In 2025: Enhanced Targeted Drug Delivery And Reduced Systemic Side Effects

Lichen Planus Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The lichen planus market size has grown substantially in the recent past. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3% propelled its growth from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025. This growth in the historic period was fueled by factors such as increasing awareness of dermatological conditions, improved access to healthcare, a growing geriatric population, the expansion of dermatology clinics, and increasing healthcare spending.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Lichen Planus Market Size?

In the foreseeable future, the lichen planus market size is set to see further growth. The projection is for the market to rise to $1.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The variables influencing the growth in the forecast period include the rising demand for biologic therapies, ongoing clinical trials for novel treatments, growth in teledermatology services, an increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Lichen Planus Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include the development of targeted biologics, the use of artificial intelligence in dermatology diagnostics, advanced drug delivery systems, the integration of telemedicine platforms, wearable skin monitoring devices, and 3D skin imaging technology.

Another major influence leading the growth of the lichen planus market forward is the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own healthy cells and includes conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The prevalence of autoimmune diseases is on the rise due to genetic predisposition, as specific gene variations influence immune system activity and abnormalities in connective tissue. The rising incidence of autoimmune diseases does not only indicate a larger dysfunction in immune regulation but also contributes to an increased number of lichen planus cases.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Lichen Planus Market?

Notably, the key industry players in the lichen planus market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, LEO Pharma A/S, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., UCB S.A., Almirall SA, and Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Lichen Planus Market?

Emerging trends highlight that major companies operating in the lichen planus market are increasingly focusing on innovative solutions such as liposomal formulations. These formulations enhance targeted drug delivery and reduce systemic side effects. Liposomal formulations are drug delivery systems where active ingredients are encapsulated within liposomes - tiny spherical vesicles made of lipid bilayers - thereby improving drug stability, enhancing absorption, and enabling targeted delivery with reduced systemic side effects. Notably, in February 2025, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biotechnology company that specializes in treatments for serious diseases, received US Food and Drug Administration approval for an expanded access program EAP for LP-310, a liposomal formulation of tacrolimus designed to provide targeted relief for oral lichen planus OLP patients while minimizing systemic exposure.

How Is The Lichen Planus Market Segmented?

Giving a closer look at how the lichen planus market is segmented:

1 By Disease Type: Lichen Planus, Oral Lichen Planus, Genital Lichen Planus, Lichen Planus Pigmentosus

2 By Treatment Type: Topical Therapies, Systemic Therapies, Phototherapy, Alternative Treatment

3 By Route Of Administration: Topical, Oral, Intravenous, Intradermal

4 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Further, there are subsegments:

1 By Lichen Planus: Papular Lichen Planus, Hypertrophic Lichen Planus, Actinic Lichen Planus, Linear Lichen Planus, Annular Lichen Planus

2 By Oral Lichen Planus: Reticular Oral Lichen Planus, Erosive Oral Lichen Planus, Atrophic Oral Lichen Planus, Plaque-Like Oral Lichen Planus, Bullous Oral Lichen Planus

3 By Genital Lichen Planus: Erosive Genital Lichen Planus, Papular Genital Lichen Planus, Annular Genital Lichen Planus, Vulvovaginal-Gingival Syndrome

4 By Lichen Planus Pigmentosus: Diffuse Lichen Planus Pigmentosus, Blotchy Lichen Planus Pigmentosus, Linear Lichen Planus Pigmentosus, Perifollicular Lichen Planus Pigmentosus, Flexural Lichen Planus Pigmentosus

What Are The Regional Insights In The Lichen Planus Market?

Regional insights suggest that North America was the largest region in the lichen planus market in 2024, while the report also covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

