Global Precast Construction Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Precast Construction Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the precast construction market size is expected to grow from $126.77 billion in 2021 to $133.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.36%. The global precast construction market size is expected to reach $163.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.12%. The growth in urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the precast construction market.

The precast construction market consists of sales of precast construction by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a building material made by casting concrete in a reusable form. Precast construction technology consists of various precast elements and some customized elements that are standardized and designed for stability. It consists of the large panel, frame, slab-column system with the shear wall, erection sequence, beams, and others. The purpose of precast construction is to build and design substantial buildings that can manage loads better by avoiding the need for additional columns and beams.

Global Precast Construction Market Trends

Sustainable construction techniques are a key trend that is gaining popularity in precast construction. The construction industry consumes a lot of natural resources. However, with the growing threat of climate change and finite natural resources, construction firms are under increasing pressure to reduce their environmental impact. The improvement of efficiency and assurance of sustainable development in construction depends on the broader application of progressive technologies, government regulations, controlling cost, materials, and modern methods of sustainable construction techniques.

Global Precast Construction Market Segments

By Structure System: Beam and Column System, Floor and Roof System, Bearing Wall System, Facade System

By Construction Type: Modular, Manufactured Homes

By End User: Residential, Non-residential

By Geography: The global precast construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CRH plc, Bouygues Construction, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Kiewit Corporation, Laing O’Rourke, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Red Sea Housing Services, ACS Group, Elematic, LafargeHolcim, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

