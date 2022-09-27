Content Services Platform Market Growth Will Accelerate At CAGR Value, Swot Analysis Till 2031

Content Services Platform Market

The global content services platform market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the cloud-based content services platforms.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global content services platform market size generated $45.08 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $202.52 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The surge in need for content by huge organizations, a rise in the number of small and medium enterprises, an increase in internet penetration among people in various countries, and growth in the adoption of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global content services platform market.

An increase in the adoption of content services platforms by various businesses and a surge in work-from-home culture among employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise's segment held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global market. The retail and consumer goods segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global content services platform industry report include Adobe Inc., DocuWare, Fabasoft AG, Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Kyocera Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Paper Alternative Solutions Inc.

