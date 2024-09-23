Metabolomics Market Size Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030 | Bruker corporation, Danaher Corporation, Metabolon

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trend of personalized medicines is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This growing trend can influence many factors in the healthcare sector. The concept of personalized medicine encompasses a patient’s genetic makeup at targeted locations in the genome. Owing to the rising use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA sequences can be obtained with the help of blood or saliva.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Copy of the Report:The global metabolomics market is segmented based on product & service, application, indication, and region. Based on product & service, it is divided into metabolomics instruments and metabolomics bioinformatics tools & services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further divided into separation techniques and detection techniques. The separation techniques segment is further classified into high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. The detection techniques segment is further categorized into mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and surface-based mass analysis.Request for Customization –Regional Growth Dynamics:On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.Competitive Landscape:Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.Agilent Technologies INC.Bruker corporationDanaher CorporationHuman Metabolome Technologies INC.LECO CorporationMetabolon INC.BiocratesLife Science AGWater CorporationShimadzu CorporationRecent developments:Advancements in Mass Spectrometry: Mass spectrometry (MS) is a key technology in metabolomics, and recent developments have focused on improving its capabilities. This includes the development of high-resolution MS systems, advancements in ionization techniques, and improvements in data acquisition and analysis algorithms.Integration of Metabolomics with Multi-Omics Approaches: Integrating metabolomics with other omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, and transcriptomics, has gained significant attention. This integration allows for a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems and the identification of complex disease mechanisms.Buy this Premium Research Report:Key Findings of the Study:By product, the metabolomics bioinformatics tool and services segment was the highest contributor to the metabolomics market in 2020.On the basis of application, the biomarker discovery segment dominated the market in 2020, personalized medicine is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.Depending on indication, cancer segment led the market in 2020; neurological disorder market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each ReportComprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment levelCovid 19 impact trends and perspectiveGranular insights at global/regional/country levelDeep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environmentBlanket coverage on competitive landscapeWinning imperativesExhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

