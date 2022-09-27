Adhesive Film Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Adhesive Film Market Size is Forecast to Reach US$22.3 Billion by 2027 After Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% During 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Adhesive Film Market size is forecast to reach US$22.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Adhesive films such as tapes and protective films are extensively used in the automotive industry for attaching and protecting various auto components. The automotive industry globally is booming with the increase in production and sales of vehicles and this will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per the August 2020 data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the Chinese passenger vehicle segment is expected to reach 30 million units by 2029 which was 21.44 million units in 2019. Furthermore, adhesive films find their high usage in consumer electronics for superior bonding performance. The demand for consumer electronics globally is increasing and this will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the July 2021 statistics by China.org.cn, consumer electronics exports witnessed a growth trajectory for 12 months in a row. In technology, hot melt adhesives projected will witness the highest demand in the forecast period and will be followed by pressure sensitive adhesives. Protective films application will drive the growth of the market followed by graphic films and tapes. The price fluctuation of raw materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyvinyl chloride might hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Adhesive Film Market highlights the following areas -
1. Polypropylene film material is leading the adhesive film market. Polypropylene makes adhesive films cost-effective and versatile which allows its higher uses in the market.
2. The automotive sector will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the statistics by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in July 2021, the passenger cars registrations jumped by +10.4% compared to the registrations in June 2020.
3. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the maximum demand for the adhesive film market in the forecast period owing to the region’s booming automotive sector. As per the data by India Brand Equity Foundation, the passenger vehicle segment registered a growth of 28.39% as sales clocked 279,745 units in March 2021 compared to 2,17,879 units in March 2020.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polypropylene dominated the adhesive film market in 2021. This material helps adhesive films to be cost-effective, durable, and versatile.
2. Hot melt technology dominated the adhesive film market in 2021. This technology is used to produce hot melt adhesives which are implemented in a wide range of product assemblies such as large surface lamination, small joint assembly, mounting, and trip attachment.
3. The protective films segment dominated the adhesive film market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. Protective films offer protection to multiple product surfaces from scratch and abrasion.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Adhesive Film industry are -
1. 3M Company
2. Avery Dennison
3. UPM Raflatac
4. Scapa Group
5. SWM International
