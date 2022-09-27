Adhesive Bandages Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC
Adhesive Bandages Market Size is Estimated to Reach $2,217 Million by 2027. Furthermore, Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Over the Forecast Period of 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Adhesive Bandages Market Size is estimated to reach $2,217 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. An adhesive bandage is a used for medical dressing that consists of a thin textile strips with a sticky surface on one side and a smaller, non-sticky, absorbent pad on the other. It is also known as medical or sticking plaster, and is used to protect minor wounds from further damage, friction, infection, and dirt. Adhesive bandages are used for various purpose such as wound management, orthopedics support, pain management and others. Adhesive bandages can be divided into medicated and non-medicated bandages. They are further segmented into flexible fixation bandages and cohesive fabric bandage. Cohesive fabric bandages are used to cover wounds and support injured joints and muscles, whereas flexible fixation bandages are used to hold compresses, dressings, and pads in place. Food preparation workers use blue adhesive bandages owing to greater visibility of these bandages in kitchen and other manufacturing settings. Furthermore, a thin metal strip is tucked between the pad of the bandages, so that it can be easily detected by the metal detectors used by food manufacturers to check for contamination during the manufacturing process.
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account health-care infrastructure which is well developed and increasing geriatric population with high risk of being susceptible to chronic wounds. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the rising number of road accidents and injuries as well as the adoption of surgery procedures. The robust growth of medicated bandages segment is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Increasing number of injuries on account of recreational activities and sports is estimated to drive the market growth of adhesive bandages market.
3. Moreover, the market is expected to rise owing to an increase in the elderly population, which is more prone to orthopaedic operations and injuries, as well as an increase in domestic work-related injuries among all age groups. However, new product options, such as therapeutic glues or gels, sprays and medical glues in the market continues to pose threat to the market growth.
1. Adhesive Bandages Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Medicated Bandages and Non-Medicated Bandages. Medicated Bandages held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Adhesive Bandages Market based on distribution channels type can be further segmented into Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others.
3. The Adhesive Bandages Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
The top 5 players in the Adhesive Bandages industry are -
1. The 3M Company
2. Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc
3. Smith & Nephew Pty Ltd
4. Conva Tec, Inc
5. Beierdarf AG
