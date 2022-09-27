REALM PICTURES ATTACHES TONY WINNER JOAQUINA KALUKANGO FOR STEAL AWAY
Groundbreaking film will go into production in 2023
We’re beyond thrilled to have Ms. Kalukango create the deeply complex role of Sarah Sheppard.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realm Pictures International has attached Tony Award-winning actor Joaquina Kalukango to its epic cast for projected blockbuster film Steal Away, which is slated to commence principal photography in Q2 of 2023. Kalukango, who received the 2022 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her extraordinary performance as Nelly O’Brien in “Paradise Square,” will bring the role of Sarah Sheppard to life in Steal Away. Steal Away is the true story of the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, an African-American student choir whose courage and sacrifice saved hundreds Black schools, including some of today’s HBCUs, from supremacist destruction. The script is based on Andrew Ward’s post-Civil War epic “Dark Midnight When I Rise.”
— Director, Stephen Ashley Blake
“With the recent passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami, who served as musical director of today’s Fisk Jubilee Singers and led them to a Grammy win just last year, the story of the choir’s courage and sacrifice is more important than ever to tell,” said Stephen Ashley Blake, founder of Realm Pictures International and Steal Away’s director. “We’re beyond thrilled to have Ms. Kalukango create the deeply complex role of Sarah Sheppard.”
Prior to her 2022 Tony win, Ms. Kalukango received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of “Slave Play,” for which she also received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actress’ and was named by Broadway.com as one of the top performers of the year. She was a 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award nominee for her role as Betty X in the Regina King-directed “One Night in Miami.” Ms. Kalukango’s TV credits include “Lovecraft Country,” Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” and “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” Her additional Broadway credits include “The Color Purple,” “Holler If Ya Hear Me,” and “Godspell.”
About Realm Pictures International
Realm is creating spectacularly diverse blockbuster entertainment while investing in America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Realm’s slate of high-concept, universally-themed motion pictures tell timeless stories poised to become beloved classics. Learn more at https://www.realmpictures.co/.
