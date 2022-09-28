MethodHub lands Down Under
MethodHub launches Oceania operations
MethodHub expands into Oceania with Australia office. Looking to service global customers in Oceania region!SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub Launches Oceania Operations
MethodHub is glad to announce the launch of its Oceania operations. With significant expertise in Cloud, Data, Enterprise Services and Enterprise Asset Management Services coupled with a growing global footprint, MethodHub works with world leaders in BFSI, HealthCare, Hitech and Energy.
Methodhub brings expertise in working with Fortune 5000 companies to Australia as part of a strategy to build a global fulfillment and managed services organization which helps its customers scale faster, accomplish IT goals on time and within budget and be a transformative digital partner. A highly evolved fulfillment engine and local presence combined with global dispersed teams gives our customers the benefit of cost arbitrage, business continuity and cultural diversity- all key to business competitiveness.
“Oceania ( Australia and New Zealand) is an area of opportunity and will be a major component in our evolving global story. Our global outlook, engagement capability and process maturity would make us an ideal partner for global companies with operations in Australia and homegrown players with global footprint or aspirations” said Aho Bilam, President and CEO.
“MethodHub is keen to grow quickly and become a sizeable player in the Oceania IT landscape. Our suite of offerings combined with engagement capability would make us a compelling vendor-partner” feels Harinath Katta, Australia country manager, MethodHub
“ Any global story would be complete with representation Down Under, considering domestic demand limited resource availability and the opportunity to offer a wide range of services to a small set of strategic customers. Our healthcare and Energy experience would be highly relevant to the growing Oceania market” feels Rich Marino, member of board of advisors.
About MethodHub
MethodHub is a privately-held, $35Mn software services group which has business operations in US, Canada, Thailand, India, Mexico and now, Australia. About 3 years old, MethodHub has a mature global delivery model, evolved fulfillment capability and a track record of working closely and successfully with Fortune 5000 companies on their IT initiatives.
