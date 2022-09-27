Organic Food and Beverages Market Still Going Strong with CAGR of 14.9% | Allied Market Research

Organic Food and Beverages Market 2031

The rapid penetration of the e-commerce, and rise in health awareness among the masses changed the outlook of the entire organic food and beverages industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic foods and beverages intake is expected to provide ample advantages over conventional foods. Organic products help to get free from the adverse effects of the inorganic foods and support to lead a healthy life. The global organic food and beverages market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in income levels, rise in awareness regarding advantages of organic products, and improved organic farming techniques. The demand for organic food and beverages is anticipated to quadruple by 2031 as compared to its size in 2020. In addition, due to huge growth potential, the market attracts more number of investors and governments of many countries are coming up with new investment policies to encourage the organic farming, which creates huge growth opportunities for the organic food and beverages market to nurture in the near future. However, factors such as high price of organic products and low shelf life are expected to hinder the organic food and beverages market growth.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/213

The global organic food and beverages market size is expected to reach $860.625.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The developing markets of India, China, and Brazil are backed by the rise in income, elevation in quality of life, and rise in middle class, which fuel the demand for the organic food and beverages products. Furthermore, the rapid penetration of the e-commerce, surge in adoption of online platforms among the Millennial generation, and rise in health awareness among the masses changed the outlook of the entire organic food and beverages industry.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 significantly boosted the demand for the organic food products across the globe. Health consciousness among the people increased exponentially. As a result, the demand for the clean labelled food products and healthy products increased at a significant rate. As per the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. witnessed an all-time high sales of the organic food in its history in 2020.”

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/213

According to the organic food and beverages market analysis, the market is segmented based on product type, process, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic foods and vegetables, organic meat, fish and poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen and processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee and tea, organic beer and wine, and other organic food and beverages. On the basis of process, the market is segregated into processed and unprocessed. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others (food service, groceries, & others). On the basis of region, the global organic food and beverages market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The key market players profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Co., Hain celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc. United Natural Foods, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., and Whole Foods Market Inc.

Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/213

Key Findings of Study:

Organic coffee and tea segment dominated the global organic food and beverages market Trends in 2020, and is expected to reach $189,881.7 by 2031.

Based on process, the processed segment is noticed to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the 35.2% of the total market share in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of nearly 18.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounted for 41.5% of the market share in the global organic food and beverages market Forecast in 2020.

Reasons to Buy This Organic Food and Beverages Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Other Trending Reports:

Natural Food & Drinks Market

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market

Source: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research