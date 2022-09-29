Doula’s Help Make The Final Chapter LIVE ON UP
Doula’s Make Your Final Chapter LIVE ON UP
I want people’s last days of their lives to be some of the best days of their life with their loved ones.”UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people are terrified of losing their dignity when faced with a terminal disease. An end-of-life doula can help maintain a person’s dignity while easing the burden on their loved ones.
— Yara Nakouzi, BSN, RN
LIVE ON UP introduces services to guide individuals and their loved ones with a terminal disease or who are reaching the end of life in creating a meaningful final chapter that is directly controlled by the dying person.
[New Jersey]: LIVE ON UP today announced end of life coordination and doula services, a new approach to handle the major life change that comes with the last stages of a terminal illness.
Doula services assist individuals and their loved ones in overcoming the overwhelming end-of-life transition.
You and a doula work together to identify ways to bring peace and closure while creating unique and meaningful experiences.
A doula helps to alleviate fear, burden, and stress for everyone concerned by coordinating and navigating the transition from initial diagnosis through mourning.
This allows you and your loved ones to focus on what matters most in the remaining time left.
“I want people’s last days of their lives to be some of the best days of their life with their loved ones. By best, I mean living fully until the end and ensuring that everyone receives the peace and closure they deserve.” – Yara Nakouzi, BSN, RN
Features and benefits of include:
• Ease the grieving process
• Overcome the fear, burden, and stress to focus on what matters most
• Learn what you are in control of, what to expect, & what you can do • Discover the available options and resources while possibly decreasing costs
• Gain clarity on priorities and goals to fulfill final wishes
• Promote dignity, comfort, and quality of life
LIVE ON UP Doula services are available now for those facing end of life and their loved ones.
For more information on LIVE ON UP Services, email yara@liveonup.com
LIVE ON UP was founded by Yara Nakouzi, BSN, RN, End-of-Life Doula and Coach.
LIVE ON UP helps empower people and their loved ones who are facing a terminal disease to take control of the time they have left to establish security, healing, and peace.
LIVE ON UP’s mission is to celebrate life until the very end and to bring families even closer together with love and expression through unavoidable moments. LIVE ON UP envisions a future in which the final chapter of one's life leaves a positive imprint.
Yara Nakouzi
LIVE ON UP
+1 973-664-7377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other