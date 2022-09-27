Genesis Ray Energy becomes ESRI’s Silver Partner
A landmark achievement as ESRI's Silver Partner
The association deepens our resolve to continue to bring cutting-edge geospatial solutions to ensure that technology is used to save time, energy, and effort in critical pre-investment decisions.”SINGAPORE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Ray Energy (Genesis Ray), a Singapore-based Renewable Energy focused technology and data research company, is proud to announce that it has joined ESRI’s partner network as a “silver partner”. The prestigious association is a landmark achievement recognizing Genesis Ray’s role in delivering world-class geospatial solutions and services in the clean energy sector.
— Irfan Choudhry
ESRI is the global leader in location intelligence and the creator of ArcGIS, the most powerful GIS software on the market for mapping and spatial analytics. With this association, Genesis Ray is among a select group of companies that can leverage ESRI’s strengths and product solutions to deliver an extra edge to Genesis Ray’s clients.
Says Irfan Choudhry, CEO, Genesis Ray Energy, “We are delighted to join ESRI’s partner network as a Silver tier member. The prospect of being in a better position to solve our customer’s challenges with unique solutions given the ESRI’s edge seems very exciting. The association also deepens our resolve to continue to bring cutting-edge geospatial solutions to ensure that technology is used to save time, energy, and effort in making critical pre-investment decisions that determine the best site selection for solar and wind energy projects.” He adds, “I also take this opportunity to thank our team members for relentlessly striving to build new geospatial solutions for the clean energy sector, a sunrise sector that has a significant role to play in the growth of future economies.”
The Silver tier partnership will add unique synergies. Genesis Ray can access the latest products and enhancements while helping its clients leverage ESRI’s ArcGIS platform to find innovative solutions to their problems. Also, Genesis Ray’s products and solutions will be available to the user base of ESRI and have a presence on ESRI’s strong ArcGIS Marketplace, which facilitates easy access and seamless integration into customers’ workflows. Besides, ESRI partners are encouraged to attend, sponsor and exhibit at the Esri User Conference, where the global user community gathers to be inspired and learn how GIS is making a difference around the world.
About ESRI
Headquartered in California, ESRI is the world leader in GIS software, locational intelligence and mapping. Since its inception in 1969, ESRI has supported its customers with geo-spatial analytics to solve some of their most complex geo-spatial problems. Its customer base includes over 300,000 organizations, including 90 per cent of the Fortune 100 companies, most national governments, 30,000 cities and local governments, all 50 US states, and 12,000 universities. ESRI delivers value through its suite of “ArcGIS products” which is a unique and comprehensive scalable digital mapping and analytics software that packs powerful tools such as ArcMap, ArcCatalog, ArcToolbox, ArcScene, ArcGlobe, and ArcGIS Pro.
About Genesis Ray
Genesis Ray Energy is a clean energy focused data, analytics, and research company offering a suite of products ranging from standard data & tool subscriptions to bespoke solutions and actionable insights to our clients. Headquartered in Singapore, Genesis Ray strives to help clients simplify their complex decision making processes with the use of high quality data and analytics. With its core expertise in Renewable Energy sources such as Wind, Solar, and Green Hydrogen along with low carbon emissions fuels like Gas and LNG, Genesis Ray blends data, research, and analytics, including ML and GIS to help deliver a unique value to its clients.
