Feel Better Now With Metamorphosis Body-Mind Training Course
Metamorphosis Training Course With Meridian Therapy & Tapping (MTT)
So much release of the past trauma, limiting belief, and embracing new beliefs, very powerful and effective work!”PHILMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metamorphosis Training Course With Meridian Therapy and Tapping (MTT) is now available. This Online course teaches participants a Mind-Body technique that offers a powerful new way for individuals on the self-development path, including entrepreneurs, coaches, professionals, and practitioners to ERADICATE STRESS, FEARS, ADDICTIONS, LIMITING BELIEFS, AND BLOCKS.
— Olivia Gong, student of MTT Course
Learn a system that will address these unconscious beliefs utilizing neuroscience and physiology that combines Muscle Testing, Meridian Therapy and Tapping (MTT) to update your mind’s operating system.
Even if you have been in the personal development world for a while, have coaching experience, and know NLP or EFT, Metamorphosis using “MTT” is the next level to creating lasting transformation. Normally you would have to be a practitioner to learn and use these types of approaches and now it is being made available in laymen’s terms to help you create transformation for yourself and others.
Entrepreneurs have been reporting that an MTT session was life-changing!
Metamorphosis is a new company aiming at educating people about natural efficient Body-Mind techniques they can use on themselves and others to Feel Better Now.
Features and benefits include:
● A simple step-by-step process that will help you eradicate the beliefs that keep you stuck.
● Something concrete that helps you replace the unwanted beliefs with the ones you want so you can be fully who you are and reach your goals.
● A powerful tool to get rid of the stress that keeps you in overwhelm and makes you procrastinate.
● Reconnect to the purpose, passion and joy that got you on this path to begin with and makes you feel fully alive and free to be all you can be!
● Founder, Creator of Meridian Therapy & Tapping (MTT) Dr. Teshna Beaulieu
● Doctor of Chiropractic since 1986
● Certified Neuro-Emotional Technique (NET) Practitioner
● Certified Quantum Neurology (QN) Practitioner
● International Workshop Leader
● Author of the book Fit for Love
It's Time to Uplevel Your Skills & Create Even More Transformation in the World!
Check the website for the next available training.
For More information on the Metamorphosis Training Course, visit www.DrTeshna.com/mtt-freedom
Teshna Beaulieu
FREEDOM CHIROPRACTIC
+1 518-672-4019
