Virginia Native Making his Mark on the Big Screen

Tracy Fisher

HOT SPRINGS, VA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Tracy Fisher stars in Vertical Entertainment’s, “The Road To Galena” as Brian Carlin, which tells the story of one man’s struggle between expectations and self-fulfillment. “The Road to Galena” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Fisher can also be found in the film “No Vacancy” as the Assistant City Manager, now streaming on Salem Now. The movie tells the true story of how a local pastor changes the lives of homeless addicts, and stars Dean Cain and Sean Young.

As a 20-year veteran of acting, Fisher moved from starring in local commercials to appearing on NBC's "Constantine" as Nurse Brad. He expanded his repertoire to play the father in Jeremy Camp's music video, "Keep Me In The Moment”, and also played a realtor in the Lifetime movie "The Christmas Listing".

Fisher was the lead actor in the movie "Lying Still”, playing Ronny Palmer, a man looking for redemptive deliverance.

Still to be released will be Fisher’s role in the international feature film "One For the Road" produced by Wong Kar-Wai and directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, a drama about a young man trying to help his terminally ill friend fulfill his last wishes.

Watch out for Fisher’s upcoming projects, which include "Pan American" starring Eric Roberts, Lifetime’s “The Pregnancy Promise”, “Magic In The Maze”, “The Legend of Josey Adams”, and the narrative music video “No King”.

For more about TRACY FISHER visit: treycfisher.com

Follow on Instagram: @treycfisher // Facebook: facebook.com/fisher.s.tracy