Quanta Appoints Alejandro Galindo as Chief Executive Officer
Unanimous Endorsement of MannKind Executive Follows Extensive SearchBEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies® Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a medical technology company committed to making kidney care more accessible with its Quanta™ Dialysis System, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Alejandro Galindo, M.B.A., M.S. as the organization’s next chief executive officer (CEO). Mr. Galindo succeeds Interim CEO, Hooman Hakami, who will return to his role on the Board effective October 31, 2022.
“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Alejandro as Quanta’s next CEO,” said Chairman of Quanta’s Board, Johan de Ruiter. “After undergoing an extensive search process, we are confident we have the right individual for the role. Alejandro is an inspiring leader. His proven experience driving strategic transformation in the healthcare industry well positions him to accelerate Quanta’s growth and generate value for all of our stakeholders. We also thank Hooman for stepping in as interim CEO during the search, bringing invaluable leadership, and ensuring a seamless transition.”
Mr. Galindo joins Quanta with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare, energy, and consumer industries. A career veteran known for his considerable expertise across a variety of leadership roles, Mr. Galindo has an accomplished track record in product development, mergers and acquisitions, global expansion, and distribution strategies. Most recently, he served as executive vice president of the Endocrine Business Unit of MannKind Corporation, a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diabetes and orphan lung diseases.
“I appreciate the confidence that the Board has placed in me and am honored to be appointed CEO. We are a purpose-driven organization, dedicated to making dialysis care accessible to every patient in every setting,” said Mr. Galindo. “It is a privilege for me to join Quanta as it addresses healthcare inequities through the development of transformative innovations which put the patient first. There is tremendous potential in Quanta and I look forward to working with Hooman, the Board, and the executive leadership team – and learning from our employees, patients, and commercial partners – as we continue to achieve our vision and lead the company into its next chapter.”
Prior to MannKind, Mr. Galindo spent six years at Medtronic as vice president and president of the Advanced Insulin Management Business Unit, where he achieved double-digit growth within their diabetes division. Mr. Galindo also spent 20 years at General Electric leading teams across the globe from the company’s diverse group of industries. He holds a Master of Science and Master of Business Administration from Indiana University Bloomington and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey.
About Quanta
Quanta Dialysis Technologies is committed to making dialysis accessible to every patient in every setting with its Quanta Dialysis System. As a portable device with performance comparable to larger, traditional machines, the Quanta Dialysis System is a modular and powerful solution that provides the clinical versatility needed to deliver dialysis care across multiple settings. With a simple-to-use and intuitive user interface, it is designed to be operated by a broad range of users to bring dialysis directly to patients.
The Quanta Dialysis System is commercially available in the United Kingdom for home and hospital use and in the United States, it is FDA-cleared (K210661) for use in chronic and acute care settings. It is not cleared for home or nocturnal use in the United States.
To learn more about Quanta and its products, visit www.quantadt.com.
###
Melinda L Freson
Quanta Dialysis Technologies
+1 978-905-4893
press@quantadt.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter