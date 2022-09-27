Indie Chicago-Based Children’s Book Uses Imagination to Bridge the Gap Between Law Enforcement and the Black Community
Healing through storytelling is a pathway to building trust between police and the Black community across America.
Now is the time to use our skills and imagination to bring people together.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, thought leader, activist, dreamer, and entrepreneur with a passion for change, TEPHRA MIRIAM, believes that creativity and imagination can transform lives and usher individuals into their destinies. “Now is the time to use our skills and imagination to bring people together,” TEPHRA stated. “The power of storytelling connects us all, and my hope is that this story helps us begin to rebuild the broken trust in Black and Brown communities between citizens and law enforcement.”
— TEPHRA MIRIAM
The Sparkle Riot Crew and the Kid From Star Quad 9 is a remarkably creative chapter book filled with the imagination, adventure, fun, and exploration that TEPHRA MIRIAM infuses in all of her books. This fresh, original, and high-impact literary work is redefining publishing and engages diverse audiences through TEPHRA’s fresh perspective. This story reminds readers how important it is to love children for who they are and brings their voices to the forefront.
The positive portrayal of Black Police Detectives provides a diverse view of law enforcement that can serve as a conversation starter and build bridges to healing in Black communities that have suffered from police brutality. The book also teaches lessons in justice, and explores the fears that can blind us when we encounter those who we deem as different.
About the Author
TEPHRA MIRIAM is an avid thought leader, author, artist, activist, and entrepreneur with a passion for change. Tephra grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and spent 15 years in Chicago, Illinois, before relocating to the Atlanta area. Her search for adventure took her far and wide at a young age, and she continues to mentor, learn, work and speak all over the US. Tephra loves to inspire her readers to redefine the way we think and live and create space in our lives to play, imagine and dream.
More About the Book
"The Sparkle Riot Crew and the Kid From Star Quad 9” is available in full-color paperback and hardback formats, and, e-book on Amazon.com and Ingram Spark.
Synopsis
The Sparkle Riot Crew consists of the twins Virginia and Shaquille Sparkle and Ginger and Barnaby Riot. As kids of Chicago Police Detectives Bernadette Sparkle and Bruce Riot, this crew is truly about having each other’s back. In book one, the Sparkle Riot Crew find themselves in the middle of a class debacle when their teacher, Mrs. Lucas’ finger lights go missing. When the Sparkle Riot Crew blames the new kid on the block, they learn a valuable lesson about getting the facts straight and what makes Fabiano Lucchini so special. Join the riotous ride as the Sparkle Riot Crew learns about family, gratitude, getting the facts straight, friendship, and making everyone feel welcome, even if they’re from another planet.
