Asaali Co. is Dazzling the Fashion World with a New & Exclusive Clothing Showroom
Asa Kinney also known as Baby Milo opens a new showroom for his clothing brand ‘Asaali Co.’ in Downtown Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asaali Co. is a brand new showroom by Asa Kinney a.k.a Baby Milo, in Downtown Los Angeles. It will be open for pop-ups and private showings by appointment only.
Online clothing retailer Asaali offers hoodies, pants, shorts, and all other types of clothing. People are enamored with the product's quality, and it is predicted that the company will soon rank among Los Angeles' top brands.
People call it the next big thing in streetwear because it is one of the most popular new companies in Los Angeles. It has been worn by prominent rappers such as Young Thug, Swae Lee, PNB Rock, and many others, combining rap culture with the fashion industry.
Celebrities support the clothing line of Asaali due to its uniqueness and exclusivity. Every new piece quickly became a trend. Asa tries to introduce creativity and innovation and emphasizes high-quality fabric. The fashion collection is elementary to identify his daring, occasionally contentious designs.
Most firms concentrate entirely on one thing, either quality, reach, or quantity. Asaali has completed his primary aim to be distinct and produce quality and innovative work together with his ideas. The incredible designer we know as Baby Milo set himself apart from other firms by focusing on premium fabrics and expertly cut and made clothing.
As a client said: "I bought it for the design, but I came back to the brand because of the high-quality materials."
After the formal opening of the showroom, Asa intends to add some interesting new items to the line, such as knitwear and denim clothing. You can visit the website or social media for information on upcoming events and book an appointment.
Check out their official website www.shopasaali.com
Additionally, they have released the first All Over Print Mask Hoodie in stunning colors. The hood consists of 100% cotton brushed french terry, hand screen printing; a full zipper; a custom zipper; red and white tackle appliqués; a nylon rubber logo, woven labels, and a limited edition gold box.
Show Asaali more support on Instagram @asaalico
About Asaali Co.
Asa Kinney, popularly known as Baby Milo, a former drug dealer who turned to fashion design as a means out of the streets, founded the company. Asa started rehab after getting into issues with the authorities and entirely refocused his life on fashion. Asa quickly received much fame thanks to Desto Dubb, another burgeoning designer. With that advantage, Asa could push his creations and get them worn by well-known figures in the fashion and music industries. Famous rappers Young Thug, Swae Lee, PNB Rock, and many others have all worn it, fusing rap culture with the fashion world.
Asa Kinney
Asaali Co.
contact@shopasaali.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other