Maine Quarterly Energy Storage Forum

MAINE, October 3 - Governor’s Energy Office

Date: October 3, 2022

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. To register for the Zoom meeting, see link in description

The creation of a Maine Quarterly Energy Storage Forum was a recommendation of the Maine Energy Storage Market Assessment, released by the Governor's Energy Office (GEO) in March 2022. The forum will leverage the GEOs role as a convenor by organizing and hosting an ongoing venue for information sharing and policy discussion focused on the development of energy storage in Maine and across New England.

At this first occurrence of the forum, the GEO will host a panel discussion with several experts in the energy storage industry getting at "the state of storage markets," both in Maine and across the country. This discussion will highlight new opportunities for energy storage in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and how these opportunities can boost Maines growing storage industry, supporting the states climate and clean energy goals.

Link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WNj4-Jel1TfmICGYT7p2qtA#/registration

Name: Caroline Colan

Phone: 207-530-7368

